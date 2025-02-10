Master Persuasive UX Strategy with IIT Delhi’s Cutting-Edge Certification Programme

New Delhi [India], February 10: In a world where digital interaction shapes user decisions, the fusion of User Experience (UX) design and persuasive strategies is redefining the way we connect with technology. Recognising the pressing need for expertise at this intersection of design and psychology, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced admissions to the second cohort of its Advanced Certification Programme in Persuasive UX Strategy. This programme equips learners with the tools to craft innovative and impactful digital interfaces that captivate and effectively guide user behaviour.

The demand for exceptional UX design is soaring, driven by India's digital and e-commerce revolution. With the UX services market projected to surge from USD 3.5 billion in 2023 to USD 32.95 billion by 2030, at an astonishing CAGR of 37.8%, businesses are investing heavily in innovative interfaces to capture user attention. India's burgeoning e-commerce sector, anticipated to reach $325 billion by 2030, coupled with the rapid adoption of digital payments (expected to double to $7 trillion by 2030), underscores the critical role of UX in shaping consumer behaviour and driving business growth.

Speaking on the programme's announcement Professor Jyoti Kumar, Head, Department of Design IIT Delhi said, “The Advanced Certification Programme in Persuasive UX Strategy bridges the gap between technology and human psychology, empowering learners to create designs that are both functional and transformative. They will gain a deep understanding of user behaviour, enabling them to design interfaces that not only attract attention but also drive meaningful user interactions. Learners will emerge with market-relevant skills, ready to meet the growing industry demand for strategic UX professionals.”

This six-month, intensive programme provides over 240 hours of blended learning, seamlessly integrating business acumen with creative design thinking. Learners will master psychological persuasion techniques, use data analysis to optimise UX strategies and apply their knowledge in practical, real-world scenarios. The curriculum emphasises hands-on learning, including capstone projects and proficiency with industry-standard tools such as Figma, Maze, iMotions, Nvivo and Optimal Workshop.

The course features 20 meticulously curated modules covering diverse topics such as Usability, UX and CX, Role of UX in Product and Service Design, Creating UX Strategies from Research Data, Designing User Interfaces Aligned with Persuasive Strategies, Measuring ROI from UX Strategies, Cultural and Legal Considerations in UX Design, UX Processes for AR/VR and MR, Advanced UX Testing Methods Using Eye Trackers, EEG and GSR, among others. This programme is tailored for professionals aiming to excel in roles like UX Strategist, UX Designer, Product Designer, UX Researcher and Content Strategist.

Delivered through LIVE interactive sessions in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, the programme also includes 2 to 5 days of campus immersion at IIT Delhi, providing them with a first-hand experience of the institution’s world-class research environment. Learners will benefit from expert guest lectures, practical assignments designed to build a robust portfolio and a prestigious Completion Certificate from IIT Delhi, a testament to their expertise in persuasive UX strategy.

About Indian Institute of Technology Delhi:

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is one of the 23 IITs created to be Centres of Excellence for training, research and development in science, engineering, and technology in India. Established as College of Engineering in 1961, the Institute was later declared as an Institution of National Importance under the “Institutes of Technology (Amendment) Act, 1963” and was renamed as “Indian Institute of Technology Delhi”. It was then accorded the status of a Deemed University with powers to decide its own academic policy, to conduct its own examinations, and to award its own degrees.

IIT Delhi has been ranked consistently in top 5 management institutes and rank 1 institute in Research and Professional Practice as per NIRF 2022 and NIRF 2021 Management Category rankings.

Continuing Education Programme (CEP), IIT Delhi

Executive education is a vital need for the companies to build a culture that promotes newer technologies and solutions and builds a workforce that stays abreast of the rapidly transforming needs in the technological, business and regulatory landscape. Committed to the cause of making quality education accessible to all, IIT Delhi has launched Online Certificate Programmes under eVIDYA@IITD, enabling Virtual & Interactive learning for Driving Youth Advancement @IITD for Indian as well as international participants.

These programmes offered by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are designed to cater to the training and development needs of various organisations, industries, society and individual participants at national and international levels with a vision to empower thousands of young learners by imparting high-quality Online Certificate Programmes in cutting-edge areas for their career advancement in different domains of engineering, technology, science, humanities and management.

