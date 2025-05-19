Master Trust Partners with Deepalaya to Empower Young Minds and Enhance Learning Environment

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 19: Master Trust, a distinguished financial services group with a four-decade legacy, commemorated its 40th anniversary by launching a meaningful initiative in collaboration with Deepalaya, a non-profit organization dedicated to education, health, and empowerment in underserved communities. The joint initiative focuses on two core areas: expanding access to education and improving classroom infrastructure during the summer months.

To mark this milestone, Master Trust has sponsored the education of numerous children from the Deepalaya Learning Center in Sanjay Colony, South Delhi. These students, representing various age groups and academic levels, will receive comprehensive support to meet their educational needs over the coming year.

In addition to academic assistance, Master Trust has also addressed an urgent seasonal requirement highlighted by Deepalayathe need for cooling equipment in classrooms. In response to rising summer temperatures, the company is supplying ceiling fans, wall fans, and coolers to ensure that students and teachers can teach and learn in a more comfortable and safer environment.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Jashan Arora, Wholetime Director, Master Trust Ltd., said: "As we celebrate 40 years of trust, service, and financial growth, we aimed to give back in a way that is both meaningful and enduring. By supporting the education and well-being of these children, we are investing in their futurea fitting tribute to this significant milestone."

The Deepalaya Learning Centre in Sanjay Colony provides underprivileged children access to mainstream education, remedial learning, and personal development opportunities. Many of these children are first-generation learners, and the centre plays a critical role in bridging the gap between them and the formal education system.

On the day of the initiative, Master Trust employees visited the Sanjay Colony center to engage directly with the children. The visit featured the distribution of refreshments, interactive sessions with students and teachers, and recreational activities designed to create a joyful and memorable experience.

This initiative reflects Master Trust's broader commitment to community engagementworking closely with grassroots organizations to address identified needs and contribute in practical, impactful ways.

