Mastering the Art & Science of Communication for Creativity Fueled with Confidence: Meet the talented author Er. Mandeep Singh, who is a master of scientific communication

New Delhi [India], August 5: Books always serve as a great source of inspiration because of the words of those who author the books. It is the weight of emotions carried by words or the ocean of ideas presented as knowledge inside the books that motivates the reader to keep reading. It is the mind of the author that aims to inspire the life of the reader so that they can set-out on a journey of self-transformation through the characters, plot, story, vivid aesthetics, or literary work presented inside the book. This is the art of communication, which awakens the inner intuition, charisma, imagination and curiosity of the reader to develop a deep emotional connection with the subject of the author.

A good book may be a man’s best friend but according to a recent mental health survey 7 out of 10 randomly chosen people in the world between the age group of 10 yrs – 40 yrs are losing their intellectual sense as they rarely ever become interested in sort of reading, analysis or cognitive interaction with others. Most people who were surveyed liked to believe the word of mouth of another for a product, method or process without any cross-questioning. The losing cognitive function in teenagers and adults certainly signals how artificial intelligence (AI) is gaining power on everyday basis in capturing the mind and attention of every human being on earth. The true power of AI or generative AI doesn't comes from the amount of data it can process from all the internet servers around the world rather one simple function, that is, it is capable of delivering data in a very structural, methodological, well-organized and well-formatted manner using measured responses as its outcome. It is this artistic, creative, imaginative function of generative AI capable of generating aesthetically appealing portraits, animations and motion videos is capturing the mind and senses of human beings. This is science of communication, which is systematic, measurable, research-driven and evidence-based backed by data, information, presentation style, clarity, focus and consistency.

Mastering the art & science of communication requires a holistic approach on how we tend to use language, information, knowledge and data to convey or share our ideas clearly and confidently with others. Er. Mandeep Singh is a passionate academic writer and talented communication skills coach who started his journey 15-years-ago as R&D research scientist in education but his career slowly progressed into academic skills training and coaching. He has authored two publications namely, “Fundamental Skills in Scientific Communication” and “Textbook on English Grammar and Communication” both addressing the skills aptitude required for effective communication in academics, science, engineering, medicine & technology. The philosophy of his textbooks focuses on improving cognitive learning behaviour among students by inculcating a rational and scientific approach towards learning. His books aims at acquiring language skills for retaining vocabulary and technical context as well as stress on the importance of visual aesthetics, presentation style and delivery for effective communication practices. His books reflect his creative thought process and innovative approach for coaching core academic concepts using the rules of language as a medium of building cognitive memory as well as communicating ideas with others. In a crux, his books focus on language and vocabulary training for improving communication skills, teaching skills as well as enhancing skills for scientific research & communication. His new identity as a self-published author really inspires him to write more and contribute more to the field of education.

Every human being has a mind of its own but the larger question still remains whether humans in the future will trust own emotions & instincts or whether they would be blind-folded by what AI chat-bots are telling them on how a person should be feeling in any situation or circumstance. The fear of AI is definitely over mongering but this perspective doesn't change the very basis of our human nature that we are all governed by biological processes rather algorithms. Our collective consciousness that forms a part of our cognitive mind is like an algorithm which can be regulated, controlled and trained. It's like reading books and study-guides, which is important for our personal growth and memory enhancement. Reading also helps in treating psychological disorders like insomnia, depression, anxiety and emotional upsetting. Reading is important because even generative AI like ChatGPT needs an intelligent prompt to respond and ultimately it generates a large amount of data for reading only. We must motivate our children to read and nurture them with emotional values of love, care, brotherhood and perseverance so that they can adopt a positive attitude towards family, friends, society and country to become responsible citizens of the future.

