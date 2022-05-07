Masterminds for CA strike hat-trick, bag three prestigious awards for contribution in the field of commerce education in India

the nation's premier commerce coaching institute based in Andhra Pradesh, set a new benchmark by winning three prestigious awards in April. The institute got the Edupreneur of the Year award, India's Most Trusted Brand of the Year honour, and the Vidya Ratna Award 2022 for its contribution to the field of commerce education in the country.

, established by three chartered accountants (CAs) from a family--CA MSN Mohan Mattupalli, CA N Radha, and CA MSS Prakash--at Guntur in Andhra Pradesh in 2002, is a leading commerce coaching institute in India for CA/CMA courses having admissions from the aspiring students from nearly 15 states across the country.

On April 24, Masterminds for CA was conferred with the 'Edupreneur of the year award' by Classplus, a leading Edtech company. The award was presented by former captain of Indian Cricket Team, Saurouv Ganguly at the awards function held in New Delhi. Similarly, Masterminds' Admin Advisor, CA. MSN Mohan was conferred with the 'Vidya Ratna' award by Telangana Government, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Telangana Tourism at Airaa Icon Awards 2022 by L Ramana, member of Telangana Legislative Council at Hyderabad on April 29. The Hindustan Research Corporation conferred the 'India's most trusted brand of the year' award to Masterminds for CA and it was presented by Imran Hussain, Minister of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Delhi at Radisson Blue Dwarka Hotel in New Delhi on April 30.

"We are highly elated for scooping a hat-trick of the prestigious awards. The credit for all the three awards goes to the students, parents, and our staff members for their unconditional support in our long journey of 20 glorious years," said CA MSN Mohan Mattupalli.

Every year, Masterminds grab the headlines when the CA/CMA results are announced. Till now, Masterminds has secured 49 all India 1st ranks in CA/CMA courses. Masterminds boast of about 20,000 admissions per annum in various courses.

"We are overjoyed to have won a hat-trick of distinguished accolades." "We owe these three accolades to our students, parents, and staff members for their unwavering support throughout our 20-year journey," remarked CA MSN Mohan Mattupalli.

Every year, when the CA/CMA results are revealed, Masterminds make headlines. So far, Masterminds has clinched 49 all-India 1st place rankings in CA/CMA courses. Masterminds for CA boast over 20,000 enrollments per year in various courses.

Masterminds for CA also offer Scholarships for Meritorious students every year all the details can be found at or contact: 9885125025

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor