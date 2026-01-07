Masters' Union partners with HOAG to launch experiential Summer School for students aged 11-17

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 7: Masters' Union, one of India's leading business and technology schools, has partnered with HOAG to launch an in-person Summer School Program for students aged 11 to 17. The collaboration brings together two institutions that have independently reshaped learning in India, Masters' Union through industry-led, practice-driven education, and HOAG through its focus on building core human and leadership capabilities in children and adolescents.

HOAG, known for its work in self-awareness, emotional intelligence, resilience, and leadership readiness, will collaborate closely with Masters' Union to jointly design and deliver a program that is both emotionally grounded and industry-relevant. While HOAG contributes behavioural-science-driven frameworks and deep expertise in adolescent development, Masters' Union brings its signature experiential, industry-linked approach to learning. The Summer School will feature hands-on learning labs, leadership simulations, problem-solving studios, reflective learning circles, and mentor-led engagements, enabling students to internalise essential life and leadership skills through action and reflection.

The programme is open to students aged 11 to 17 from across India and follows an interest-led application process rather than academic or geographic filters. Developed jointly by HOAG and Masters' Union, the Summer School will be held in Goa in Summer 2026.

This five-day immersive leadership and entrepreneurship experience will take place at the Marinha Dourada Resort, Goa, where students step out of traditional classrooms into a vibrant, open learning environment built for curiosity, collaboration, and real-world thinking. The program is led by its Program Directors Adetya V. N. Chopra, Founder of HOAG and former Chief Learning Officer at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, and Pratham Jain, Program Director at Masters' Union, who leads the K12 vertical and has mentored over 8,000 students across top schools in India and the Middle East.

Students will be guided by a distinguished facilitation team including Shyam Shankar, Deputy Director at Masters' Union, Ex Bain, Cars24, Monica Arora, HR and OD Consultant, Coach, ACC ICF, PoSH Trainer and Enabler, and Solomon Salvis, a globally recognised Leadership and Talent Development Specialist.

Across five days, participants will engage in business simulations, experiential leadership challenges, structured thinking labs, ethics and communication workshops, and startup-building activities. The programme also features Fireside Chats with industry leaders such as Kiran Shesh, CEO of the Technology Innovation Hub, TIH, at IIT Bombay, and Honey Arora, Entrepreneurial Product Leader, MBA, IIM Ahmedabad, former Product Leader at EY, InfoEdge and Oxford University Press. The experience culminates with a Masters' Union led Shark Tank style finale, where students pitch their ventures to a jury. By the end of the programme, students are expected to build confidence, leadership presence, entrepreneurial thinking, ethical clarity, and strong communication skills.

Adetya V. N. Chopra, Founder, HOAG, said, "At HOAG, we have always believed that the way students understand themselves, respond to situations, and engage with others is shaped very early. This program is about strengthening awareness, judgment, emotional maturity, and confidence in how they think and act. Partnering with Masters' Union allows us to place these foundations in an environment deeply rooted in real-world thinking, innovation, and practical engagement, ensuring the learning experience is both relevant and enduring."

Swati Ganeti, Managing Director, Masters' Union, said, "At Masters' Union, our work has consistently focused on building learning environments where students learn by doing, reflect on their decisions, and gain confidence by taking initiative. Extending this approach to younger students through our collaboration with HOAG is both timely and necessary. When children are exposed early to spaces that value curiosity, responsibility, and experimentation, it meaningfully shapes how they approach learning, choices, and leadership long before they navigate higher education or careers."

Over the past few years, Masters' Union has redefined management education in India by bringing academia closer to industry reality. With this collaboration, it extends its philosophy to younger learners in a way that is age-appropriate, experiential, and developmentally grounded.

Masters' Union is a premium tech and business school based in Gurugram, founded in 2020 with a hands-on, learn by doing philosophy. Its leadership includes graduates from Stanford, Wharton, IITs and IIMs. Faculty include MDs, CXOs and AI experts from Amazon, Apple, IBM, McKinsey, PwC and KPMG, along with professors from institutions such as Oxford and Harvard.

HOAG was founded to transform learning during students' most formative years. Built on globally recognised leadership and behavioural competency frameworks adapted for ages 11 to 17, HOAG helps students build self-awareness, critical thinking, collaboration, and real-world readiness through structured reflection and hands-on exploration.

