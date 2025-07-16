Masti Zone Powers Up Gurugram With New Outlet at M3M 65th Avenue

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 16: Gurgaon's ever-evolving urban playground just got a whole lot more electrifying. Masti Zone, one of India's leading names in indoor amusement, has officially opened its doors at M3M 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram, further cementing its mission to create thrilling, tech-driven, and all-age-inclusive entertainment zones across the country. This opening marks yet another milestone in the brand's aggressive expansion strategy, with Gurugram now added to the growing list of cities reimagining fun, fitness, and family bonding under one roof.

Sprawled across a high-energy layout inside one of the city's most buzzing retail hubs, Masti Zone M3M brings together the best of adrenaline, play, and motion. From Bumper Cars and Arcade Havens to full-throttle Bowling and pulse-racing VR Games, this outlet promises a mashup of nostalgia and next-gen thrill. Kids' Play areas have been thoughtfully designed to help the little ones explore a vibrant, colourful world that's equally safe and engaging.

At Masti Zone, one size never fits all, which is why every outlet, including the new Gurugram destination, is designed to delight across age groups, occasions, and moods. Got a free weekend with your family? Planning a team outing that's not another dinner? Or want a spontaneous date plan that beats the usual coffee script? This zone gets it all at once, which Masti Zone excels in.

The space offers a curated mix of gaming, physical movement, and social interaction, all powered by next-gen technology and immersive design. The goal? To make sure every footfall turns into a full-blown memory.

From high-score chasers to little explorers, Masti Zone M3M has something for everyone. The moment into our vibrant arcade arena, test your balance on the thrilling Sky Walk, or gather your crew for an immersive ride in our Six-Seater VR. The ever-popular Bowling Alley and Bumper Cars bring classic fun with a twist, while our thoughtfully crafted Kids Play Area offers a safe, colorful escape for the youngest thrill-seekers so that you can make your kid experience this playground of possibilities.

Setting the Tone for North India's Entertainment Circuit

With this Gurugram launch, Masti Zone is rapidly building on its Northern India footprint, after successful expansions in Ludhiana, Ghaziabad, and other Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities. The brand is now focused on delivering premium indoor amusement experiences that go beyond traditional arcades. Think futuristic setups, interiors that pop, game mixes that evolve with trends, and spaces that spark delight the moment you walk in.

"We are receiving an incredible response from our new generation of customers who are looking for more than just malls and movies. Masti Zone is about giving that third space, fun, fast, and full of shared energy," said a representative from the Modern Group.

Flavors to Feed the Fun

All that gaming calls for a proper pit stop, and that's where Flavors kicks in. Located inside the zone, Flavors isn't just a food court; it's your mid-game lounge, your breaktime banter spot, your 'we'll sit for five and snack' haven. From quick bites to flavour-packed indulgences, it's been curated to match the pace of a high-octane day at Masti Zone.

Whether you're a weekend warrior or a full-time fun-seeker, Masti Zone at M3M 65th Avenue is all set to become your go-to destination for unleashing, unwinding, and turning regular days into epic ones. With a growing network of over 50 outlets and counting, the brand is all in, and Gurugram, you're officially on the map now!

