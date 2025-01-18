Match Fixing: The Nation At Stake Wins Hearts With Unique Storytelling And Stellar Direction

New Delhi [India], January 18:Following a court ruling dismissing cases against the film, “Match Fixing: The Nation at Stake” has finally released on 10th January 2025. Based on the book ‘The Game Behind Saffron Terror' which is written by Col. Kanwar Khatana – a retired army intelligence officer, the film offers a gripping narrative inspired by events readily available on public domain.The film has received an overwhelming response from audiences and critics alike.

“Match Fixing” presents a fictionalized account of the closed-door politics and administrative manipulations within high-profile offices. The film explores the conspiracy behind the orchestrated terror attacks leading up to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. It charts the journey of an army officer from military intelligence, entangled in the web of this conspiracy.

The agenda of the makers was to refute the false narrative of Saffron Terror which was fabricated for vote-bank politics. According to the film, national security was compromised for the sake of power and the nation was at stake.

Critics and reviewers across the country have echoed this sentiment, making Match Fixing the talk of the town. Here's what some of the leading voices in film criticism have to say:

Bollywood Helpline – 4/5

“a political thriller that isn’t afraid to tackle the darkest aspects of contemporary geopolitics. It’s bold, it’s intelligent, and it’s unflinchingly honest.”

Telly Chakkar – 3.5/5

“Match Fixing is an intense, intelligent, and unflinching political thriller that's both timely and timeless. If you're up for a story that keeps you guessing and makes you think long after the credits roll, this one's for you.”

First India – 4/4

“Match Fixing is edgy, it's thrilling, and it's not afraid to dive into uncomfortable truths. It's the political thriller you didn't know you needed. Watch it, and then spend the next few hours questioning everything.”

First time producer Pallavi Gurjar has demonstrated remarkable courage and vision by acquiring the rights of the book. The vastly experienced and passionate Kedaar Gaekwad is the Director and DOP on this film. Kedaar has meticulously executed his vision into a cinematic spectacle by assembling a team that understood his vision.”

With Match Fixing, Pallavi has proven that with focused efforts and judicious allocation of resources, high-quality content can be created despite budget constraints. Shot across 6 cities featuring London, Istanbul, Kashmir, Lucknow, Pune and Mumbai, Pallavi ensured that she went out of her to ensure Kedaar's vision. (More than half of the film has been filmed in the culturally rich and diverse city of Lucknow). The Production Design team has worked tirelessly to recreate the period look with precision. The scale and production value of the film have not been compromised anywhere in the film.

138 actors have embodied the essence of the characters, rather than merely imitating anyone. The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring accomplished actors like Vineet Kumar Singh, Anuja Sathe, Manoj Joshi, Shataf Figar and Raj Arjun amongst many others.

Screenplay writer Anuj S. Mehta has converted the book into a compelling narrative and Dialogue writer Sameer Garud has added the desired impact to every scene. Editor Ashish Mhatre has woven a crisp, intricate and engaging story.

The makers had hired an army consultant to avoid cringe-worthy inaccuracies and respect army traditions. The filmmakers’ primary objective was to pay tribute to the selfless bravery of army officers with this film.