Matchfinder Introduces “Bonus Contacts” Feature for Premium Members

New Delhi [India] September 24: Matchfinder Matrimony, a pioneer in India's matchmaking industry, is excited to announce the introduction of the “Bonus Contacts” option for its premium membership plans, enhancing the “100% Verified Profiles” feature.

Since its inception in 2013, Matchfinder has provided community-based matchmaking services across India. As the company celebrates 10 years of successful matchmaking, this new “Bonus Contacts” feature is being launched to further improve user experience for premium members.

Membership Plans on Matchfinder

Matchfinder offers an affordable range of membership plans. After free registration, users can browse a large database of profiles and filter matches based on factors such as caste, city, and age. However, communication with potential matches requires upgrading to a paid membership plan. Unlike other top matrimonial sites where basic plans start at Rs. 5000, Matchfinder offers much more budget-friendly options, starting at just Rs. 100 for contacting a single profile.

Here's an overview of their premium plans:

Basic Plan: Rs. 100 for 1 contact

Economic Plan: Rs. 500 for 5 contacts, valid for 3 months

Standard Plan: Rs. 800 for 10 contacts, valid for 3 months

Gold Plan: Rs. 2000 for 30 contacts, valid for 3 months

Diamond Plan: Rs. 4000 for 100 contacts, valid for 6 months

: Rs. 4000 for 100 contacts, valid for 6 months Platinum Plan: Rs. 6000 for 150 contacts, valid for 1 year

Add-Ons Available

Matchfinder offers several useful add-ons such as:

Horoscope Matching: Rs. 500 for 5 compatibility reports

Profile Highlighting: Rs. 500 for 1 month

: Rs. 500 for 1 month Personal Assistance: Rs. 1000 for premium support throughout your membership

‘Bonus Contacts' Feature Explained

Mr. A. Rattaiah, Managing Director of Matchfinder Online Services Limited, explains how the the new “Bonus Contacts” feature works, “This initiative ensures that premium members are not disadvantaged when the contact details they receive are unresponsive due to network issues or other reasons. Users who encounter such issues can request Matchfinder to replace these inactive contacts, guaranteeing they get full value for their membership.”

To avail the “Bonus Contacts” feature, premium users simply need to

Subscribe to a premium membership. Contact profiles of interest, attempting to connect multiple times to ensure there are no network problems. If numbers remain unreachable, users can contact Matchfinder's support team via their customer care line or email.

Note

The offer is valid only on plans above Rs. 500 for both Matchfinder app and website users.

The “Bonus Contacts” feature further solidifies Matchfinder's commitment to customer satisfaction, setting it apart from competitors by continually prioritizing user needs.

For media inquiries or more information about Matchfinder's services and features, contact Matchfinder's customer support at 9394950001 or email at info@matchfinder.in.

