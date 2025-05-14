MATEXIL to Organize Seminar on Textile Exports in Indore on May 16, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: The Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL) is set to host a Seminar in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on May 16, 2025, with the active support of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC). The event is being held for the first time in the state with the encouragement and initiative of Dr. Mohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and Sanjeev Saran, Former Chairman, MATEXIL.

MATEXIL is the designated Export Promotion Council for Man-Made Fibre Textiles, covering Fibre, Yarn, Fabrics, Made-ups (including Home Textiles), and Technical Textiles, with a strong membership base of over 5,000 companies.

Commenting on the upcoming seminar, Shri Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman, MATEXIL, said,

"The objective of this seminar is to disseminate key information on Capacity Building in Man-Made Fibre Textiles, Home Textiles, and Technical Textiles, and to deliberate on strategies to boost exports from Madhya Pradesh."

Toshniwal noted that Madhya Pradesh holds tremendous potential for the growth of exports in blended fabrics, made-ups, apparels, and technical textiles, owing to its unique strengths.

"Madhya Pradesh offers several natural advantages such as the availability of raw materials, skilled manpower, reliable power and water supply, and the emergence of new textile parks. These factors make the state an attractive destination for investment and growth in the textiles sector," he added.

Toshniwal further highlighted that the state has a rich textile heritage and is well-positioned to become a major player both domestically and globally.

The seminar will also feature presentations by senior state government officials outlining the textile policies of Madhya Pradesh and the various forms of support extended by the government for the development of the textiles and clothing sector.

Chairman Shaleen Toshniwal extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav, for his unwavering support and encouragement in making this event a reality.

