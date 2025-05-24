Matri Launches India's Slimmest Dual Mode Period Pain Relief Device - Now Available Exclusively on MyMatri.com

VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24: Matri, a fast-growing startup in the menstrual wellness space, has launched Matri Pro, India's slimmest and most advanced period pain relief device. This revolutionary product is now exclusively available on the brand's official website, www.mymatri.com, a direct-to-consumer platform committed to women's wellness.

Backed by science and inspired by real experiences, Matri Pro is designed to provide drug-free, non-invasive menstrual pain relief using a combination of advance TENS technology. The result is a wearable solution that offers instant cramp relief, enhances comfort, and empowers women during their period.

Born from Passion and Purpose:

The journey of Matri began during the second year of engineering for co-founders Roni Mondal and Rohan Roy, who saw firsthand the lack of effective solutions for period pain in India. In 2020, they incorporated the company using their personal savings, with a vision to transform menstrual care through innovation. Their dedication and product innovation earned national attention when Matri was featured on Shark Tank India Season 3, showcasing their commitment to solving one of the most common yet underserved health concerns.

Designed for Today's Women:

Matri Pro is built with modern lifestyles in mind. Whether at work, traveling, or at home, the device fits discreetly under clothing, offering continuous relief without the side effects of medication. Its dual-mode system allows users to switch between TENS and ComfortWave™ depending on comfort, making it one of the most customizable pain relief devices in the market.

Key Features of Matri Pro:

Matri Pro is the slimmest period pain relief device in India. Designed with versatility in mind, it offers dual modes, both wired and wireless, integrated into the same device. Use it wirelessly for maximum freedom of movement or switch to wired mode when needed, depending on your comfort and convenience. It features 30 adjustable intensity levels for personalized pain management and a smart memory mode that resumes from your last setting. The device is USB rechargeable, promoting sustainable use, and is a CDSCO Certified Class B Medical Device, ensuring quality and safety. Matri Pro comes with reusable gel pads, each pair lasting up to 30 uses. It is lightweight, wearable, and travel-friendly, making it ideal for daily life and on-the-go relief. Clinically tested and safe for regular use, Matri Pro embodies comfort, innovation, and trusted menstrual wellness.

These features ensure that Matri Pro meets both medical standards and real-life comfort, making it an ideal choice for women looking for reliable and sustainable menstrual care.

Building a Direct Connection with Women:

Available exclusively on MyMatri.com, the brand's direct-to-consumer platform, Matri Pro is supported by a complete ecosystem of educational content, customer support, and bundled wellness kits. Unlike generic marketplaces, MyMatri.com provides a personalized shopping experience, tailored for the modern Indian woman.

The website also includes other women's wellness essentials, including reusable menstrual cups, sterilizers, shaving kits, and moreeach product developed with a focus on safety, comfort, and eco-friendliness.

Changing the Narrative Around Menstrual Health:

Despite growing awareness, menstruation in India still carries stigma. Matri addresses this by not only offering solutions but by contributing to a larger cultural change. Through its social media presence, collaborations, and campaigns around World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Matri promotes open conversations around period pain and reproductive health.

Scaling a Women-Centric Wellness Ecosystem:

As part of its future plans, Matri is expanding its reach across India, especially into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where access to menstrual health products remains limited.

The brand is also diversifying its offerings by launching new products line in women's hygiene and wellness, with the goal of becoming a holistic menstrual health company.

Matri's growth is fueled by community trust, research-driven design, and a mission to normalize conversations about periods. With each product iteration, the team incorporates user feedback to ensure comfort, effectiveness, and accessibility remain at the core.

About Matri:

Matri is an India-based women's wellness brand founded in 2020 by Roni Mondal and Rohan Roy. It is committed to providing safe, science-backed, and stigma-free solutions for menstrual health. Its flagship product, Matri Pro, is India's slimmest TENS-based pain relief device and has quickly become a trusted choice for thousands of women across the country. Matri aims to lead the period care revolution with compassion, technology, and purpose.

Learn More:

Visit the Official Store: https://mymatri.com

Follow Matri on Instagram: https://instagram.com/matriofficial

Like on Facebook: https://facebook.com/matriofficial

Visit: https://mymatri.com/products/matri-pro-menstrual-pain-relief-device

Media Contact:

Email: hello@mymatri.com

Website: https://mymatri.com

