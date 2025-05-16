Matrimony.com’s Q4 net profit falls 30 pc, revenue declines

Mumbai, May 16 Online matrimonial service provider Matrimony.com on Friday reported a sharp drop in its profit after tax (PAT) and revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY25.

The company’s consolidated net profit declined by 30.26 per cent to Rs 8.18 crore in the quarter ended March 31, compared to Rs 11.73 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q4 FY24), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also saw a drop, falling by 9.15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 108.32 crore.

The company’s billing revenue came in at Rs 114.8 crore, down 5.3 per cent from the corresponding quarter in FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 10.19 crore, marking a 33.61 per cent decline from Rs 15.35 crore reported in the same quarter last financial year.

Similarly, the EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) dropped by 27.64 per cent to Rs 12.3 crore, compared to Rs 17 crore in Q4 FY24.

The EBITDA margin also narrowed to 10.8 per cent, down from 14.2 per cent in the previous financial year.

On a segment-wise basis, revenue from the matchmaking business, which is the company’s core service, decreased by 9.10 per cent to Rs 106.99 crore, while revenue from marriage services and others dropped by 12.49 per cent to Rs 1.33 crore during the quarter.

In the matchmaking segment, billing income was Rs 113.5 crore, showing a 4.8 per cent YoY decline.

The number of paid subscriptions during the quarter was 2.5 lakh, which is 9 per cent lower than the same period last fiscal.

However, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, which is subject to shareholder approval.

The shares of Matrimony.com were trading at Rs 511.85, up by Rs 4.65 or 0.92 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.

Matrimony.com operates popular platforms such as BharatMatrimony, CommunityMatrimony, and EliteMatrimony.

