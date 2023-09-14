Matrix Entertainment’s Tribute to Extraordinary: “She Inspiring Women Awards”

New Delhi (India), September 14: In a glittering Award hosted by Matrix Entertainment, an Honour dedicated to celebrating extraordinary women who have made an indelible mark on society, the spotlight shone brightly on a remarkable individual who has emerged as a beacon of inspiration and change. Among the prestigious 9 LIST FOR:

She Inspiring Women Awards, one name stood out as a true embodiment of resilience, leadership, and empowerment. Her journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the potential to break barriers. In a world filled with remarkable women, she has earned her place in the pantheon of those who inspire and ignite change. Her story is not just about personal achievement; it is a source of inspiration for generations to come.

1) Sakshi Sachdeva, CEO, and Fashion Technologist:

Sakshi Sachdeva, an emerging leader and a beacon of inspiration for women in business, embarked on her entrepreneurial odyssey at the youthful age of 23. She bravely left her corporate job to explore the business landscapes of the USA and Canada, delving into the fashion industry. In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic’s challenges, Sakshi demonstrated remarkable adaptability. During the lockdown, she provided essential supplies and generated employment opportunities. Subsequently, she ventured into customized clothing and uniforms, collaborating with esteemed brands like Novotel, The Centrum, and Khelo India. With an in-house manufacturing unit and a dedicated team of over 80 skilled artisans in Lucknow, Sakshi’s unwavering commitment to professionalism, top-notch quality, and customer satisfaction has propelled her remarkable success in the predominantly male-dominated industry she currently operates in. Her journey is a testament to the enduring values of resilience, adaptability, and relentless passion in the pursuit of one’s dreams.

2) Maria Samuel, Director of Gulmarg Ski Academy:

Maria Samuel’s visionary leadership has transformed the Gulmarg Ski Academy into a symbol of excellence in winter sports. The academy offers world-class infrastructure and comprehensive training, empowering enthusiasts to pursue their passion. Maria’s entrepreneurial journey, marked by determination and dedication, earned her the Woman Entrepreneur 2021 award from Kotak Mahindra Bank and the WEE Group. Her philanthropic efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic further exemplify her selflessness. Nestled in the Himalayas, the academy provides top-notch facilities and personalized training, emphasizing safety. Accommodation options and diverse dining experiences enrich visitors’ stays. Maria’s leadership and commitment have elevated the academy to international acclaim, setting high standards in the industry.

3) Dr. Manisha Kaushik, Director Samko Solutions India Pvt Ltd:

Dr. Manisha Kaushik is a versatile achiever with a strong scientific foundation as a Genetic Engineer and Gold Medalist Microbiologist. She’s also a pioneering Business Entrepreneur, holding an Honorary Doctorate in Management and a TEDx Speaker. Her diverse roles include Interior Designer, Insurance Broker, Social Activist (Inner wheel), Environmentalist, Author, and certified Editor. Dr. Kaushik is an integral member of organizations like YWCA, Innerwheel and the Society of Physically Challenged and Disabled. With 25 years of experience in Administration and Human Resources, she actively uplifts the girl child both in her professional pursuits and in society. Recognized for her contributions during the pandemic, Dr. Kaushik is driven by the dream of educating and empowering girls for a brighter future.

4) Dr. Megha Goel, Astrologer, Pastlife Therapist & Vastu expert & Director – Divinesoulss:

Dr. Megha Goel is a renowned figure in the field of healing and wellness. She has received several prestigious awards, including the Magicka Golden Book of Healer Healers in 2019 and the National Achiever’s Award in 2022. Dr. Goel’s exceptional contributions to the field of Jyotish Prangan Urja were recognized with the Urja 2023 award. Her dedication to healing and her expertise in Jyotish Prangan Urja has made her a celebrated figure in the wellness community. These accolades highlight her outstanding commitment to the well-being of individuals and her significant impact on the healing arts. Dr. Megha Goel graces the cover of “The Spirit Quest” Barkatt E-Magazine. In 2023, The Spirit Quest – Barkatt E-Magazine as the multifaceted Soul Healer and Guiding Light

5) Aditi Dutta- Classical Dancer at KALAIE NILAYAM….A Premium Dance Institute

6) Anju Merium Vincent -Principal Designer at De Enron Artists

7) Archana Mahajan -Director of Regional Account Management and Business Development

8) Dr. Regina Vincent -Founder & Evolution Coach at PRISM 360° Evolutions

9) Neeta Mehta-Emotional intelligence coach, master life coach, TEDx speaker healer

