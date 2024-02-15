Matrix Fight Night Returns with a Bang: Noida Prepares for Epic Showdowns

VMPL

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15: Matrix Fight Night, India's leading MMA promoter, is gearing up to present a captivating spectacle at the Noida Indoor Stadium on March 9, 2024, starting at 4 PM. Featuring an extraordinary lineup of fighters from across the globe, the event promises an unforgettable night of fierce competition and unmatched excitement.

Title Fights

Main Event - Featherweight

Afghanistan's Abdul Azim Badakhshi will go head-to-head with India's Sanjeet Budhwar in a captivating Featherweight clash, offering fans a display of skill, resilience, and determination.

Co-Main Event - Interim Belt - Bantamweight

The co-main event features an intense showdown between India's Mohammed Farhad and Chungreng Koren, both competing for the Interim Bantamweight belt in a high-stakes battle to etch their names in MMA history.

Matrix Fight Night continues its tradition of excitement across various weight classes with a stacked card featuring:

- Flyweight: Arsenba Ozukum (India) vs. Aminder Bisht (India)

- Bantamweight: Pravin Wagh (India) vs. Balveer Singh Tomar (India)

- Bantamweight: Sahil Rana (India) vs. Chris 'Tibs' Tibenda (Tanzania)

- Lightweight: Mohammed Azim Mokhlis (Afghanistan) vs. Owais Yaqoob (India)

- Lightweight: Owais Sarwar (India) vs. Digamber Singh Rawat (India)

- Atomweight: Ishika Thite (India) vs. Tenzin Pema (India)

- Bantamweight: Kapil Kumar (India) vs. Ajay Paya (India)

- Featherweight: Zahoor Shah (Afghanistan) vs. Rahul Thapa (India)

- Lightweight: SK Akib Ali (India) vs. Neeraj Panghal (India)

- Bantamweight: Dushyant (India) vs. Mairidin Newmai (India)

Founders' Perspectives

Krishna Shroff, Co-Founder of Matrix Fight Night, expressed, " Matrix Fight Night explodes beyond fights. It's a crucible where warriors push limits, fuelled by untamed passion. Immerse yourself in their relentless spirit, their sweat-soaked journeys, and witness the raw power ignite. This isn't a fight, it's a celebration of will and heart."

Ayesha Shroff, Co-Founder of Matrix Fight Night, added, " This event isn't just a night of combat, it's the culmination of relentless efforts, a testament to the countless hours poured into cultivating talent and fostering a thriving community. It's a stage where dreams ignite, where aspiring warriors transform into gladiators, their hard work and determination illuminating the future of Indian MMA. Witness not just fists flying, but a legacy in the making, a testament to the unwavering spirit that propels this sport forward."

Tiger Shroff, Co-Founder of Matrix Fight Night, stated, "Beyond the roar of the crowd lies a story waiting to be told. Matrix Fight Night isn't just about knockouts, it's about the sacrifices made, the journeys endured, and the dreams taking flight. Be there to witness the culmination of hours of training, the dance of strategy, and the birth of legends. It's a celebration of human potential, a spectacle that pushes boundaries and redefines what's possible. Don't miss your chance to be part of it!."

Event Highlights

- Witness a night of intense competition, raw athleticism, and heart-pounding action.

- Limited tickets available for live attendance at Noida Indoor Stadium.

- Global streaming options for fans worldwide.

For ticket information, live streaming details, and event updates, visit https://www.mfnofficial.com/.

For Press related queries and further details, please contact at rohit@aiomediasolutions.com or 9560323351

Matrix Fight Night (MFN®), founded by Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, along with Ayesha Shroff and Krishna Shroff, is India's premier Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) property. Since its debut in Mumbai on March 12, 2019, MFN has hosted 13 successful events, becoming synonymous with Indian MMA and accumulating over 100 million digital impressions.

MFN operates in two formats - International Fight Night and MFN Contenders. International Fight Night showcases top talent globally, while MFN Contenders serves as a platform for emerging prospects, acting as a feeder to the main stage.

MFN Contenders, designed to boost promising MMA careers, saw over 500 fighters in the last edition, with 24 winners earning contracts to compete under the Matrix Fight Night banner. Beyond events, MFN is dedicated to building a robust MMA ecosystem to produce world-class talent, solidifying its position in the global MMA landscape.

