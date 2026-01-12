Mattel India Introduces the First Autistic Barbie Doll in India, Advancing Inclusive Representation Through Play

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 12: Barbie® announces the launch of its first Autistic Barbie doll in India, further expanding the brand's inclusive vision in the country following the introduction of the Barbie with Type 1 diabetes, blind Barbie and the Barbie doll with Down syndrome. This doll reinforces Barbie brand's core belief that every child deserves to be seen.

Developed for more than 18 months in partnership with ASAN, a non-profit disability rights organization run by and for autistic people that advocates for the rights of the autistic community, this doll joins the Barbie Fashionistas collection, which features the most diverse range of skin tones, hair textures, body types, and various medical conditions and disabilities.

"Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine, and we're proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work," said Jamie Cygielman, Global Head of Dolls, Mattel. "The doll, designed with guidance from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, helps to expand what inclusion looks like in the toy aisle and beyond because every child deserves to see themselves in Barbie."

In close collaboration with ASAN, the Barbie design team made intentional design choices for the autistic Barbie doll to authentically reflect some experiences individuals on the autism spectrum may relate to. The autistic Barbie doll features and accessories include:

- Body: The autistic Barbie doll features elbow and wrist articulation, enabling stimming, hand flapping, and other hand gestures that some members of the autistic community use to process sensory information or express excitement.

- Eye Gaze: The doll is designed with an eye gaze shifted slightly to the side, which reflects how some members of the autistic community may avoid direct eye contact.

- Accessories: Each doll comes with a pink finger clip fidget spinner, noise-cancelling headphones and a tablet.

- Fidget Spinner: The doll holds a pink finger clip fidget spinner that actually spins, offering a sensory outlet that can help reduce stress and improve focus.

- Headphones: Pink noise-cancelling headphones rest on top of the doll's head as a helpful and fashionable accessory that reduces sensory overload by blocking out background noise.

- Tablet: A pink tablet showing symbol-based Augmentative and Alternative Communication apps (AAC) on its screen serves as a tool to help with everyday communication.

- Sensory-Sensitive Fashions: The doll wears a loose-fitting, purple pinstripe A-line dress with short sleeves and a flowy skirt that provides less fabric-to-skin contact. Purple shoes complete the outfit, with flat soles to promote stability and ease of movement.

"As proud members of the autistic community, our ASAN team was thrilled to help create the first-ever autistic Barbie doll. It is so important for young autistic people to see authentic, joyful representations of themselves, and that's exactly what this doll is. Partnering with Barbie allowed us to share insights and guidance throughout the design process to ensure the doll fully represents and celebrates the autistic community, including the tools that help us be independent. We're honored to see this milestone come to life, and we will keep pushing for more representation like this that supports our community in dreaming big and living proud," said Colin Killick, Executive Director, Autistic Self Advocacy Network.

An India-Relevant Voice on Inclusive Design

As part of the doll launch, Barbie is teaming up with advocates for the autistic community, including mother-daughter duo Precious and Mikko Mirage, autism advocate and creative entrepreneur Madison Marilla, and autistic fashion designer and visual artist Aarushi Pratap, to celebrate their lived experiences and lifestyles. The Barbie team filmed a unique video with them to capture and honor their personal experience with autism and delighted reactions to seeing the autistic Barbie doll for the first time. The video is available to view on the Mattel YouTube channel.

The launch is especially underscored by the inclusion of Aarushi Pratap whose work bridges neurodiversity and Indian cultural heritage. Known for her sensory-friendly approach to high fashion, Aarushi draws inspiration from traditional Indian handloom silks, plaids, and cultural motifs such as Warli folk art. Her work has been showcased at New York Fashion Week in 2025, created for the Special Olympics, and recognised globally for redefining fashion through a neurodivergent lens.

Reflecting on the launch, Aarushi Pratap said: "Having an autistic Barbie means people like me can see ourselves. Autism is my superpower because I think differently. My brain has different colors and expressing that makes me happy. I was diagnosed with autism at two, I started drawing at three, and since then art has helped me feel calm and confident. I became a fashion designer because art helped me communicate when words were hard." said Aarushi Pratap, Autistic Fashion Designer and Visual Artist. "All kinds of Barbie movies inspired me - seeing all the fabrics, colors, and details in the movies helped shape the designer I am today. This Barbie can help autistic people feel understood. We can do amazing things and I want others like me to feel proud and express themselves."

Consistent with the Fashionistas dolls representing individuals with type 1 diabetes, Down syndrome and blindness, the autistic Barbie doll was named and created with the community's guidance to allow more children to see themselves in Barbie. This doll, along with the entire Fashionistas collection boasts over 175+ looks, can help children better understand the world around them by encouraging doll play outside of a child's own lived experience. It's yet another step in making the Barbie brand a more inclusive reflection of the children who play with it.

Commitment Beyond the Doll

As part of the India launch, Barbie will contribute a portion of proceeds from the sale of the doll to India Autism Centre, supporting autism awareness and inclusion initiatives reinforcing the brand's ongoing commitment to meaningful social impact.

"Toys are powerful in shaping a child's sense of self. The idea behind introducing an Autistic Barbie doll may appear simple, but its meaning runs far deeper. It is about representation. When children see themselves reflected in everyday objects, even through something as familiar as a toy, it sends a powerful message that they belong. This collaboration helps spark necessary conversations around acceptance and understanding in a way that feels natural and inclusive." says Mr. Jaishankar Natarajan, Director and Chief Executive Officer, India Autism Center.

The Autistic Barbie doll will be available in January 2026 across leading retail and e-commerce platforms in India for ₹799 and is suitable for children aged 3 years and above.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, and Barney® as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

About Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN)

The Autistic Self Advocacy Network is a national grassroots disability rights organization run by and for autistic people. We work to support all forms of self-advocacy and to change the way people think about autism. Our members and supporters include autistic adults and youth, cross-disability advocates, and non-autistic family members, professionals, educators, and friends. ASAN believes that the goal of autism advocacy should be a world in which autistic people enjoy equal access, rights, and opportunities. We work to empower autistic people across the world to take control of our own lives and the future of our common community, and seek to organize the autistic community to ensure our voices are heard in the national conversation about us. Nothing About Us, Without Us!

About India Autism Centre

India Autism Center (IAC) is a first of its kind not-for-profit organization dedicated to building a comprehensive, lifelong support ecosystem for individuals with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions. Based out of Kolkata, IAC operates through five core pillars - Clinical Services, Residential Care, Research, Training Academy, and Community Inclusion. With a focus on evidence-based practices, IAC works in collaboration with families, institutions, and policymakers to empower the neurodivergent community through scalable and sustainable models of care.

