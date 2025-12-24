MATTER MOTOR WORKS Wins Best Patent Portfolio at CII Industrial Intellectual Property Awards 2025

NewsVoir

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 24: MATTER MOTOR WORKS, the company behind India's first geared electric motorcycle, AERA 5000+, has been honoured with the Best Patent Portfolio (2020-2025) award at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Industrial Intellectual Property Awards 2025. The company was also named among the Top 30 IP-Driven Organisations in India, recognising the depth, quality, and consistency of its intellectual property creation over the past five years.

The recognition reinforces MATTER's position as one of the most innovation-led players in India's electric two-wheeler ecosystem. To date, the company has filed 400+ patent applications, with 96 patents granted, and is on track to cross 100 granted patents in the near future. The awards were presented at CII's annual Industrial IP Awards ceremony, which celebrates organisations demonstrating sustained innovation, original engineering, and a long-term commitment to intellectual property development.

MATTER's IP portfolio spans core electric vehicle technologies and advanced manufacturing processes developed specifically for Indian operating conditions. Key areas of innovation include powertrain cooling systems engineered for high thermal loads, gearbox technologies that enabled the world's first electric motorcycle with a manual transmission, onboard charging solutions, advanced battery management systems, and automation-driven manufacturing technologies. These innovations form the technological backbone of MATTER's flagship product, AERA, and its broader product roadmap.

This marks MATTER MOTOR WORKS' second consecutive recognition by CII. In 2024, the company received the CII Industrial IP Award for its growing patent portfolio, underscoring its long-term strategy of building original, in-house technology rather than relying on adapted or licensed solutions. The continued recognition reflects MATTER's philosophy of embedding IP creation directly into product design, engineering, and manufacturing decisions.

Commenting on the achievement, Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, said, "Every patent represents years of hands-on problem-solvingtesting, learning from failures, and engineering for real Indian road and climate conditions. We have always believed that if you are building in India, you must engineer from the ground up. This recognition reaffirms that conviction."

Kumar Prasad Telikepalli, Founder and Group CTO, said, "At MATTER, innovation means taking ideas all the wayfrom concept to scalable, real-world solutions. Our IP journey is about enabling original thinking while staying grounded in product and business realities, so strong ideas translate into strong products and sustainable value."

Arun Pratap Singh, Founder and Group COO, added, "Our focus has never been on patent numbers alone. Each patent is tied to a real engineering challenge encountered while building the motorcycle or scaling manufacturing. As we grow, our IP strategy will continue to be driven by long-term product thinking and real-world impact."

As MATTER MOTOR WORKS continues to scale its manufacturing capabilities and expand its electric mobility portfolio, the company remains committed to strengthening its intellectual property foundation as a core pillar of long-term growthanchored in in-house development, manufacturability, and technologies built for Indian usage conditions.

MATTER is an innovation-first electric vehicle and energy solutions company committed to redefining mobility and energy access. With deep vertical integration and in-house development across powertrains, battery systems, electronics, and connected technologies, MATTER is building solutions that are bold, simple, smart, and driven by customer obsession. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, MATTER's mission is to drive the adoption of clean energy through products and platforms that empower users and enable a sustainable future.

