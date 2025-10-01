MATTER Partners with Bolt.Earth to Accelerate EV Charging Access Across India

New Delhi [India], September 30: MATTER Motor, India's first technology start-up to introduce a geared electric motorbike, today announced a strategic partnership with Bolt.Earth, India's largest EV charging network, to address one of the biggest barriers to two-wheeler EV adoption: reliable charging.

In practical terms, riders get simplicity first. MATTER'S ecosystem will integrate with Bolt.Earth's extensive charging network spanning over 1,00,000 chargers across 1,800+ cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Delhi. This integration enables AERA, the 22nd Century Motorbike from MATTER, owners to locate and access chargers seamlessly through connected digital flows. The focus is ubiquity over novelty: making charging feel as ordinary as topping up a phone. Both companies are rallying around the idea of “charging for everyone, everywhere”, with access extended to societies, workplaces, campuses, and more, draining range anxiety out of the equation.

The partnership will roll out in phases. First, MATTER riders will gain direct access to Bolt.Earth's nationwide charging network, fully integrated into the MatterVerse app. Next, co-branded chargers will be installed at MATTER showrooms and service centers to support test rides, customer charging, and dealership readiness. Over time, Bolt.Earth EV chargers may even be bundled with new MATTER vehicles, making charging infrastructure part of the purchase experience itself.

Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Mohal Lalbhai, Founder of MATTER, says, “At MATTER, our mission goes beyond building the world's most advanced electric motorbikes; we are reimagining the entire ecosystem that powers them. Through this partnership with Bolt.Earth, we are not only strengthening AERA's value proposition but also driving forward the idea of the ‘Right to Charging'. Every rider deserves the freedom to charge where they live, work, or travel. Together, we're making EV charging as accessible and ubiquitous as charging a mobile phone.”

MATTER already positions its AERA motorbike as a “22nd Century” machine, with a liquid-cooled powertrain, a 7-inch connected dashboard, and a lifetime battery warranty. Bolt.Earth complements this by ensuring that riders can confidently switch from petrol to electric without compromising on range or convenience. Together, the two companies aim to make charging as natural as charging a mobile phone.

“India needs chargers placed where people live, work, and ride, backed by smarter charging infrastructure. That's what this partnership with MATTER enables. At Bolt.Earth, we've always believed charging should feel effortless, like second nature. With over 1 lakh chargers already deployed across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Delhi, we're building the backbone of India's EV future. MATTER shares that vision. Together, we're creating an ecosystem where switching to electric becomes an obvious choice,” says S. Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO and Founder, Bolt.Earth.

On the operational side, roles are clearly defined. Bolt.Earth will handle installation, uptime, and maintenance across public, dealership, and joint installations, supported by SLAs. It will also provide real-time charger data, technical support, and billing and assist with any free charging schemes MATTER initiates once commercial and technical integrations are complete. MATTER, for its part, will integrate charging into the MatterVerse app, support awareness campaigns and pilots, and share dealership rollout details to guide infrastructure placement.

About MATTER

MATTER Motor Works, an electric mobility startup founded in January 2019 in Ahmedabad, is redefining the future of mobility with its “Innovate in India” approach. Committed to building an independent EV ecosystem, MATTER explores every facet of electric mobility to drive India towards a sustainable future.

Its flagship product, AERA, World's first manufactured geared electric motorbike, has been recognized as the “Editors' Choice Electric Motorcycle of the Year” by Top Gear India, alongside prestigious accolades like “EV Bike of the Year 2025” by ACKO Drive and “Innovation Startup of the Year” at the Outlook Business Spotlight Awards.

Powered by a team of over 600 innovators, MATTER is at the forefront of cleaner mobility through in-house technology and groundbreaking innovations. With over 375 patent filings and 82 granted patents, spanning powertrain, liquid cooling, battery management, gearbox technology, cyber security (EV), charging infrastructure, and manufacturing automation, MATTER is shaping the evolution of India’s EV landscape—driving the nation towards energy independence.

About Bolt.Earth

Bolt.Earth is India's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network, with more than 1,00,000 chargers deployed across 1,800+ cities, serving a wide base of EV users. Founded in 2017, the company evolved from building connected IoT solutions to creating a fully integrated EV ecosystem that combines hardware, software, and services under one roof. Its open network supports 2-, 3-, and 4-wheelers with both standard and fast-charging options, powered by the Bolt.Earth mobile app that enables a seamless scan-pay-charge experience and allows charger owners to generate passive income. Backed by collaborations with leading OEMs and ecosystem partners and supported by its proprietary Charger Management System (CMS), Bolt.Earth is positioned at the forefront of building smarter, sustainable, and connected mobility solutions in India and beyond.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor