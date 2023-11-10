Matthew Hayden for the first time in Thane at Mahindra Modi Showroom

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: Matthew Hayden made his debut appearance in Thane at the Mahindra Modi showroom on 3rd November. Mahindra Modi had the privilege of welcoming the legendary Australian cricketer for a 'Meet and Greet' event. The World Cup winner was accompanied with his daughter Grace, who has also stepped onto the cricket field, albeit as a broadcaster.

Matthew and Grace received a traditional Indian welcome from Gautam Modi, Chairman, Nidhi Modi, Director of GMG and Ajit Pai CEO of Mahindra Modi along with the representatives of Mahindra Group.

Matthew Hayden has been associated with Mahindra Australia as an independent director since 2014 and is a proud owner of an impressive fleet of Mahindra cars, showcasing his deep appreciation for the leading automobile brand. He commended the vehicles for their safety standards, technological integration, comfort, and user-friendly driving experience. During his visit to the Mahindra Modi showroom, he took the new Mahindra XUV700 for a test drive, expressing admiration for its sophisticated features.

Throughout the years, Hayden has dedicated a significant amount of time to India. He shared, "In India, the language you speak doesn't really matter because people here are open and welcoming in their communication. Being embraced with such warmth feels truly wonderful."

When asked about the current World Cup and India's performance, he drew parallels between India's play and Australia's control during the 2003 and 2007 World Cup victories.

The audience, comprising Mahindra's esteemed clientele invited to the event, was captivated by Hayden's insights into his childhood, cricketing journey, and enduring affection for Mahindra cars. The highlight of the program was the opportunity for attendees to bowl to the iconic cricketer, reliving memories of his remarkable playing days.

The event concluded with a lucky family winning a drive with Matthew Hayden, who also handed over the key to a brand-new car to another delighted Mahindra Modi client.

Mahindra Modi expressed gratitude to all attendees for making the event a success and was honored to host the legendary Australian cricketer at their showroom.

