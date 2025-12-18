Maverick Investments and Henox Announce Phased Development of 100 MW Green Data Centre and Cable Landing Station in Tamil Nadu

NewsVoir

Singapore / Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 18: Maverick Investments Limited, part of the UAE-based Siraj Holdings Group, and Henox IT and Data Centers today outlined the first phase of Project Horizon, a multi-year plan to develop a 100 MW green data centre, a cable landing station and a renewable energy facility in Tamil Nadu. Siraj Holdings has approved an initial equity infusion of Rs. 200 crore for the data centre component. A structured investment platform is being developed to mobilise up to Rs. 50,000 crore over the project lifecycle through phased equity participation, partner capital and institutional investment.

Tamil Nadu has been identified as the project location given its established subsea landing ecosystem, predictable power landscape and increasing demand for high-density compute capacity. These factors create a strong foundation for building an integrated infrastructure model that combines connectivity, compute and clean energy.

Khadeer Peer Shariff, Chairman, Maverick Investments Limited, said, "Our focus is on building long-term digital and energy infrastructure with a measured and disciplined investment approach. The approved Rs. 200 crore marks the first step toward a 100 MW renewable-integrated data centre in Tamil Nadu. Our experience in developing essential assets across the region shapes how we sequence the programme and ensure each phase is grounded in governance and operational clarity."

The project will be executed in phases. Site options have been shortlisted and are undergoing final due diligence. Technical design work, environmental assessments and regulatory submissions are in progress across telecom, maritime and energy domains. Engagements with subsea operators, EPC partners and renewable developers are advancing, and further details will be shared as approvals and agreements reach formal closure.

Shaktivel K, CEO, Henox IT and Data Centers, said, "This programme brings together compute, connectivity and clean energy in a unified design. The data centre is being engineered for high-density AI workloads with operational resilience as a core principle. The cable landing station and planned renewable integration will support predictable and sustainable performance for enterprises."

The project is expected to generate construction-phase and long-term technical employment. Detailed assessments on jobs, procurement and sustainability outcomes will be shared once regulatory processes conclude and project timelines are formally cleared.

Project Horizon is a multi-year programme comprising:

100 MW Green Data Centre: A high-density, AI-ready facility designed with liquid-cooling capability, multi-layer redundancy and renewable energy integration.

Cable Landing Station and Subsea Infrastructure: A new landing point under evaluation with international partners to enhance regional connectivity and throughput.

Renewable Energy Facility: A dedicated solar-based asset intended to supply a significant share of the data centre's requirements through a structured PPA arrangement.

Maverick Investments Limited is the investment and infrastructure development platform of Siraj Holdings LLC, a UAE-based group with operating interests across industrial manufacturing, technology, financial services, logistics, green energy and property development. The company focuses on building high-impact, long-horizon infrastructure assets in growth markets. Its investment approach emphasises phased capital deployment, transparent governance and disciplined project execution.

Siraj Holdings LLC, part of the Al Otaiba Group in Abu Dhabi, manages diversified businesses across the Middle East covering manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, technology, real estate and trading. The group's strategy centres on long-term value creation through sustainable infrastructure development, operational excellence and sector partnerships.

Henox IT and Data Centers Private Limited develops digital infrastructure with a focus on high-density data centres, cable landing station capabilities and edge connectivity solutions. Headquartered in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, the company is building facilities designed to support AI and cloud workloads for enterprises, hyperscalers and telecom operators. Incorporated on January 25, 2025, Henox is establishing its presence through a carrier-neutral colocation and edge infrastructure model anchored in GIFT City.

