Max Fashion Launches Kalki Koechlin in Style with its Latest 'New New You' Campaign

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 20: Dubai-based Landmark Group's most loved fashion brand Max Fashion prepares to step into a new chapter for the brand with a special collaboration with renowned actor and style icon Kalki Koechlin for the 'New New You' campaign. The campaign forays into the space of renewed self-confidence, instilling a sense of evolution that leaves the customer feeling brand new, thanks to the transformative power of style. This campaign boasts a refined collection that captures the sentiment of reinvention, whether it's for a festive celebration or friendly gathering (workwear, casual outfits, fusion festive wear or high-glam occasion wear) - these styles set the tone for celebrations this season.

A collection this stylish needed someone who aligned perfectly with its playfulness, someone who has the unique ability to break conventional fashion boundaries while staying true to her personality - and who better than the brilliant Kalki Koechlin - who reinvents herself with every vibrant role she takes on. With the 'New New You' collection, Max Fashion aims to inspire its customers to have the freedom to explore different facets of their personality with its latest western & festive styles and accessories.

Kalki's bold choices, both in her career and personal style, inspire confidence and self-expression - values that align with the brand's vision to connect with new age aspiring families

In line with the 'New New You' proposition, Max Fashion continues to deliver on its long-standing promise of launching new styles every week, bringing freshness and excitement to its 520+ stores in 210+ Indian cities, as well as online at www.maxfashion.in. This approach reinforces Max Fashion's dedication to consistently offering customers the latest trends, ensuring a seamless and dynamic retail and online shopping experience.

The campaign film also does not shy away from showcasing the newness of this campaign in the brightest light. Shot in a picturesque European vibe, the film follows Kalki cruising through the city in eclectic fits - from a modern schiffli co-ord set for brunch with the girls to a chic printed balloon dress for a fun afternoon; or from a sophisticated shimmer co-ord set for a formal outing to a chic high-shine duo for a party - the film encapsulates the many different vibrant moods of the collection. With every change we see the versatility of the collection and how it houses something for everyone - no matter what their personality is.

On being the face of this fun, fresh new campaign for Max Fashion, Kalki Koechlin says, "I believe fashion is an extension of one's personality, and Max Fashion's 'New New You' campaign truly allows me to do that. I am thrilled to be a part of it and I must say Max Fashion has completely surprised me with its cool, vibrant and comfortable styles."

On partnering with the fabulous Kalki Koechlin, Pallavi Pandey, Head of Marketing, Max Fashion says, "As we embark on an exciting journey of transformation at Max Fashion, the 'New New You' campaign is our commitment to constantly evolving and bringing fresh, trendsetting styles to our customers. This collaboration with Kalki Koechlin represents the bold, confident, and ever-evolving spirit of our brand. We aim to inspire our customers to explore new possibilities and embrace every side of themselves with our latest collection, designed for the modern, aspirational Indian family."

Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO, Max Fashion, adds: "Max Fashion's growth and success have always been driven by our commitment to delivering value, quality, and fresh fashion to our customers. With the 'New New You' campaign, we are not only launching a dynamic new collection but also reinforcing our retail strategy to bring continuous innovation to over 520 stores across 210+ cities. This campaign marks a new chapter in our business, where we focus on expanding our presence, both in physical stores and online, with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and style evolution."

The Max Fashion x Kalki Koechlin 'New New You' campaign launches on 20th September in all Max Fashion stores across India and www.maxfashion.in.

YouTube Link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=BRNnh7Jlo3k

Instagram Link: www.instagram.com/reel/DAIEqp7tCnc/?igsh=MWVtcW8zMGpoaTJiNQ==

Max Fashion, known for 'everyday fashion' is the biggest fashion brand across the Middle East and India. Opening its first store in the Middle East in 2004, the brand has grown at a phenomenal pace and now has a footprint of 1000+ across 19 countries globally. In India, currently with 520+ stores & presence across 210+ cities; Max is the largest family fashion brand not only in the Middle East but also in India in the shortest span of time.

Max Fashion's brand vision is to "democratize fashion" for the contemporary middle class by offering global fashion trends at amazingly affordable prices. It enjoys universal appeal across young families as well as millennials, who are not only fashion conscious but tech-savvy, because of a well-balanced portfolio across Apparel, Footwear & Accessories for Men, Women & Kids.

Max Fashion is a true Omni-channel brand with outstanding Online shopping experience through the maxfashion.com website as well as an engaging app which is enjoyed by millions of consumers.

For more information, visit www.maxfashion.in/in/en.

