Max Fashion's ELITE: India's Fastest-Growing Loyalty Program Now Gets Even Better

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 9: At Max, listening to the customers has always been the starting point for every innovation. With ELITE, their flagship membership program, they're reinforcing this commitment by introducing enhancements shaped directly by what their customers told them they value most. The refreshed programme ensures that the benefits of being an ELITE member extend across the year.

Launched in May 2023, Max ELITE has quickly grown into one of India's fastest-growing loyalty programs, building a thriving community of over 18 lac active members in just two years. Designed to bring more value to every shopping trip, ELITE has become more than just a membership; it's the smarter, more rewarding way to shop. Responding to customer feedback, Max takes consumer delight a step further with its refreshed ELITE program, designed to make rewards last longer and feel more meaningful, making every shopping moment feel like a celebration.

From day one, members are welcomed with discounts & vouchers worth Rs. 1000 which, until now, were valid for only 120 days. Today, those vouchers can be enjoyed throughout the year, across online and offline channels, making every shopping moment rewarding. Birthdays have been made even more special with a FLAT 10% OFF twice a year for members and their loved ones, turning a personal occasion into a shared celebration. What began as extra discounts during the End of Season Sale Preview which happens twice a year has now been extended to Max's Anniversary Sale, giving ELITE members more occasions to enjoy exclusive benefits. ELITE isn't just about in-store perks. On (www.maxfashion.in) members are celebrated with 365-day free delivery and exclusive offers, ensuring a premium, privileged experience end-to-end.

Speaking on the launch, Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO of Max Fashion, said, "ELITE is built on one simple idea: value that lasts all year. It reflects our philosophy of making fashion accessible, exciting, and rewardingan experience our customers can look forward to, every time."

This refresh of ELITE combines fashion with consistent rewards, ensuring that every shopper feels seen, heard, and celebrated, whether online or in-store. With the festive season approaching, ELITE ensures that every celebration feels brighter and more rewarding, while also delivering consistent value beyond festivals, into everyday style choices.

More than just a membership program, ELITE is a reflection of Max Fashion's promise to deliver style and value in equal measure. As they continue to build on the spirit of New New You, ELITE becomes the companion for customers' style journeys, enabling them to embrace their personal fashion evolution with Max by their side, season after season.

With this revamped ELITE, they are not just redefining membership, they are setting a benchmark for customer-centricity in fashion retail, and together, raising the bar for what it means to shop with Max.

