Max Healthcare posts 26% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 338 crore

New Delhi, Jan 31 Max Healthcare on Wednesday reported 26 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 338 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of the current financial year up from Rs 269 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The Gross revenue of the hospital chain rose 14 per cent to Rs 1,779 crore during the quarter.

The healthcare company's cash from operations during the quarter was Rs 226 crore, of which Rs 137 crore was spent on ongoing capacity.

It also paid a dividend of Rs 97 crore during the quarter while the net cash stood at Rs 1,295 crore, according to a company statement.

The operating margin of the health chain during q3 worked out to 27.9 per cent compared with 28.3 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor