Max Healthcare Strengthens Strategic Partnership with Progressive Infotech and Workelevate to Drive Digital Transformation

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], November 28: Max Healthcare, one of India's largest integrated healthcare providers, has extended its strategic IT services partnership with Progressive Infotech for five years and signed a parallel five-year agreement with Workelevate to advance its digital workplace transformation. Together, these engagements mark a major step in building a future-ready technology foundation for India's leading healthcare network.

The Progressive Infotech partnership covers comprehensive IT managed services, spanning endpoint management, service desk operations, network management, data centre services, and 24x7 monitoring through its Network Operations Center (NOC). Leveraging AIOps via its Centre of Excellence (CoE), Progressive Infotech will continue to deliver resilient IT operations with improved Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and higher infrastructure uptime, ensuring seamless continuity across Max Healthcare's 32 locations, including 19 hospitals.

Complementing this, Workelevate, Progressive Infotech's AI-powered digital workplace platform, will enhance the employee experience for over 10,000 staff across clinical, medical, and administrative teams. Since its initial deployment two years ago, Workelevate has already automated 35% of IT support tickets, improved fault detection through AI-driven Root Cause Analysis (RCA), and streamlined user lifecycle management in Active Directory.

Integrated with ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus for ITSM and PeopleStrong for user lifecycle automation, Workelevate now enables 100% automation of employee onboarding and offboarding, while its Experience Management dashboard ensures device reliability, preventive maintenance, and frictionless day-to-day IT operations. This makes it a critical enabler for Max Healthcare's always-on environment.

"We are proud to deepen our relationship with Max Healthcare through these extended agreements," said Prateek Garg, Founder & Managing Director, Progressive Infotech and Founder & Investor, Workelevate. "Our collective focus remains on delivering a resilient IT backbone, ensuring seamless digital workplace experiences, and supporting Max Healthcare's mission of providing world-class patient care."

"Progressive has been our trusted partner since 2022, and with Workelevate in our ecosystem, we've seen a clear shift toward AI-driven transformation and a smarter digital workplace. Over this period, we've experienced significant improvements across IT infrastructure, governance, and compliance. With the renewal of our agreement after June 2025, we expect a stronger, future-ready framework, further amplified by Workelevate's IT assistant and experience management capabilities to accelerate our digital transformation even further," said Mr. Anil Kumar, AVP - IT Infra, Projects & Operations, Max Healthcare.

Mr. Dipankar Ghosh, AGM IT Operations at Max Healthcare, echoed this view, highlighting the growing value of Workelevate in strengthening their digital workplace initiatives.

Earlier this month, Max Healthcare announced its ambition to nearly double capacity to 9,500 beds by 2028, amidst record growth. On this transformative journey, Progressive Infotech and Workelevate emerge as strategic technology partners powering IT infrastructure management with AIOps and redefining end-user experience. Together, they are enabling Max Healthcare to scale with resilience, security, and agility, ensuring uncompromised patient care in an always-on healthcare environment.

Learn more: https://www.workelevate.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor