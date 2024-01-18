Max Life Diversifies ULIP range with an all-new Midcap Momentum Index Fund

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 18: Max Life Insurance CompanyLtd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") has introduced the 'Midcap Momentum Index Fund' (SFIN: ULIF02801/01/24MIDMOMENTM104) in the ULIP segment. The new fund offering is structured around the Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index, which has displayed a noteworthy 28.7 per cent* 5-year and 26.7 per cent* 10 year CAGR returns (returns as on 31st Dec'23). Investors can participate in the new fund until January 29, 2024, at a unit price of Rs 10, applicable exclusively during this limited NFO period.

This new fund offering aligns strategically with the surging trend of Index funds in India which have witnessed a staggering 175 per cent**CAGR growth in AUM over the last 3 years (FY20-FY23). Specifically targeting the growth potential of mid-cap companies, the Midcap Momentum Fund aims to replicate the Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index by investing in companies with similar weights as in the index and generate returns as closely as possible, subject to tracking error.

Apart from unlocking strategic investments in mid-cap space, Max Life's Midcap Momentum Index Fund, will also enable investors to diversify their investment portfolios with a proven track record of good returns, capitalise on stock market momentum and steer clear of fund manager bias while also enjoying the added advantage of life cover.

Sachin Bajaj, Head-Investments, Max Life said, "Recognizing the evolving preferences of today's investors, we are delighted to unveil our first-ever Midcap Momentum Index fund. This fund, with its distinctive momentum strategy, aligns with the expectations of modern consumers, and aims to harness the heightened growth potential within India's midcap companies. This offering underscores our commitment to delivering excellence and value in the dynamic landscape of life insurance and investment."

The Fund's momentum strategy focuses on selecting winning stocks i.e. stocks that have performed better than the broader market/stocks basket in the recent past and are expected to continue on this winning streak in the foreseeable future, contributing to the fund's unique approach.

During the launch period, the fund is available with the Max LifeOnline Savings Plan (UIN: 104L098V05) (OSP) with zero allocation and admin charges. It is also offered with Max Life Fast Track Super (UIN: 104L082V04), and capital guarantee solutions that offer OSP as the market-linked product. The fund will also be available with Max Life's leading products such as Max Life Platinum Wealth Plan (UIN: 104L090V05), Max Life Flexi Wealth Plan (UIN: 104L115V02), Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan (UIN: 104L121V02), and Max Life Smart Flexi Protect Solution [a combination of Max Life Flexi Wealth Plus (UIN:104L115V02) and Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Secure Rider (UIN:104A034V01)] in the near future.

*These are returns of benchmark index as on 31st Dec 2023 and are not indicative returns of Max Life Insurance's newly launched Mid-Cap Momentum Index Fund. Nifty Mid-Cap 150 Momentum 50 index was launched in Aug'22. The past returns are back tested based on the historical returns and formula provided by NSE.

**Source: AMFI

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited and Axis Bank Limited. Max Financial Services Ltd. is a part of Max Group. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of Rs 25,342 Cr.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

THE UNIT LINKED INSURANCE PRODUCTS DO NOT OFFER ANY LIQUIDITY DURING THE FIRST FIVE YEARS OF THE CONTRACT. THE POLICYHOLDER WILL NOT BE ABLE TO SURRENDER / WITHDRAW THE MONIES INVESTED IN UNIT LINKED INSURANCE PRODUCTS COMPLETELY OR PARTIALLY TILL THE END OF FIFTH YEAR.

Unit Linked Insurance Products (ULIPS) are different from the traditional insurance products and are subject to the risk factors. The premium paid in the Unit Linked Life Insurance Policies is subject to investment risks associated with capital markets and the NAVs of the units may go up or down based on the performance of fund and factors influencing the capital market and the insured is responsible for his / her decisions.

Max Life Insurance Company Limited is only the name of the insurance company. Max LifeOnline Savings Plan, Max Life Fast Track Super,Max LifePlatinum Wealth Plan, Max Life Flexi Wealth Plan, Max Life Flexi Wealth Advantage Plan, and Max Life Smart Flexi Protect Solution are only the name of the unit linked insurance contract and does not in any way indicate the quality of the contract, its future prospects or returns. The premiums & funds are subject to certain charges related to the fund or to the premium paid. Past performance of the investment funds do not indicate the future performance of the same. Investors in the Scheme are not being offered any guaranteed / assured returns.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992948/4492032/Max_Life_Insurance_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor