Max Life enhances customer experience with AI enabled WhatsApp Chatbot 'Mili'

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 3: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ('Max Life' / 'Company') has announced a major revamp of its WhatsApp chatbot, 'Mili' to offer customers a highly interactive and real time servicing. The chatbot offers multilingual support and is available in English, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil making it accessible to a broad spectrum of customers in a language that they are comfortable with. To engage with the chatbot, customers can say 'Hi' on the company's WhatsApp number +91 7428396005.

The bot offers self-service capabilities, and if customers are unable to find solutions to their queries, they will be seamlessly directed to chat with the Max Life customer support team without having to leave the WhatsApp platform.

Manu Lavanya, Director & Chief Operations Officer at Max Life, said, "We are a customer-obsessed company, and we firmly believe technology to be a strong enabler in our journey to deliver a superior customer experience. The Max Life 'Mili' chatbot, with its vernacular capabilities, live chat support, and seamless native industry first UPI Payments, represents a significant step in that direction. By embracing innovation and making our services accessible to all, we aim to demystify insurance, making it convenient, secure, and ultimately, empowering."

The WhatsApp chatbot will offer 24X7 services to its customers including:

1. Native Bot: Self-servicing chatbot that does not direct customers to external websites or emails

2. Upfront Policy Details: All policy details are readily available on the policy card, eliminating the need for customers to inquire

3. Multilingual Support: Mili supports various vernacular languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse customer base

4. Instant Premium Receipts: Customers can access premium receipts immediately, with plans to introduce premium payments through the platform

Mili also allows customers to connect with agents directly on WhatsApp to resolve any queries they may have on all weekdays, between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

The chatbot also ensures end-to-end encryption, guaranteeing the security of customer information. For more information, please visit: https://wa.link/rbx8iy.

As part of its digital excellence journey, Max Life has substantially increased its cloud footprint which has enabled the company to modernize its application portfolio making it more robust and scalable.

About Max Life

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ('MFSL') and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions, through its multi-channel distribution including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per annual audited financials for FY2022-23, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 25,342 Cr.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

Logo: https:// mma.prnewswire.com/media/1992948/3864857/Max_Life_Insurance_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor