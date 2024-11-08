Max Life Partners with Numr to Elevate Customer Experience through Real Time insights and Predictive Analytics

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 8: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") has announced a strategic partnership with Rebuscode, a wholly owned subsidiary of Numr Canada, a pioneer in digital customer insights and predictive analytics. This collaboration aims to leverage Numr's advanced analytics capabilities to deepen Max Life's understanding of customer needs, enhance customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.

By integrating Numr's AI-powered platform, Max Life aims to go beyond traditional customer sentiment measurement of Net Promoter Score (NPS). Numr's cutting-edge technology offers a more comprehensive, holistic and live view of customer sentiment by analyzing a wide range of data sources in real time via a digitally administered survey program at scale. These insights will help Max Life better understand customer needs at every touchpoint, empowering the company to deliver more personalized experiences and build stronger relationships with its policyholders. The platform will also enable a predictive analysis model to bring about preventive and proactive ways of improvement customer experience via its AI capabilities and keeping with the advent of technology in the field of consumer insights.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

- Comprehensive Insights: Numr's solution offers Max Life a complete view of customer sentiment, enhancing its ability to understand the evolving preferences and expectations of its customers.

- Predictive Capabilities: By harnessing predictive analytics, Max Life can anticipate customer needs, address potential concerns before they arise, and proactively reduce churn.

- Enhanced Financial Outcomes: With Numr's platform, Max Life aims to improve customer retention, increase revenue, and enhance the overall customer lifetime value, contributing to long-term business growth.

Numr's predictive analytics also allow Max Life to identify at-risk customers early and address their concerns, improving satisfaction, reducing churn, and increasing customer lifetime value.

Manu Lavanya, Senior Director and Chief Operations Officer, Max Life said, "This partnership with Numr strengthens our ongoing commitment to being a customer-obsessed life insurer. Numr's AI-driven solutions offer us deeper and actionable insights around customer behavior, enabling us to deliver enhanced customer experience. The collaboration is instrumental in building a future-ready customer ecosystem, and a step forward towards becoming the most admired life insurance company in India."

Amitayu Basu, CEO of Numr Inc., said, "We are thrilled to partner with Max Life Insurance. This partnership underscores our commitment to driving meaningful customer experiences in the insurance sector. By combining our AI and predictive analytics capabilities with Max Life's dedication to customer-centricity, we look forward to delivering actionable insights that will not only strengthen customer relationships but also contribute to Max Life's growth and success."

With this partnership, Max Life continues its journey towards building a data-driven, customer-centric approach, enhancing its ability to offer meaningful, personalized experiences to every policyholder. By leveraging Numr's AI-powered insights, Max Life is well-positioned to drive growth, enhance customer loyalty, and solidify its position as a leader in the Indian life insurance industry. As customer expectations evolve, Max Life remains committed to leveraging innovation and insights to stay ahead, fostering long-lasting relationships and ensuring a superior experience at every step of the customer journey.

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

Numr Inc. is a leader in AI-driven customer insights and predictive analytics, specializing in transforming customer feedback into actionable insights. With a presence in multiple industries, Numr helps companies enhance customer experiences and achieve measurable business outcomes.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.numrcxm.com.

