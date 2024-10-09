NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 9: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") continues its strong commitment to workplace excellence, having been recognized among India's Best Workplaces for Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB), Women, and Millennials by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute. These recognitions are a testament to Max Life's relentless focus on fostering a progressive and inclusive workplace that resonates with the evolving expectations of its diverse workforce.

Max Life successfully met the rigorous standards established by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute, undergoing a thorough evaluation of its workplace culture through the Trust Index™ and Culture Audit™. The Trust Index Survey, which accounted for 75% of the evaluation, focused on the quality of employee experience, while the Culture Audit, contributing the remaining 25%, assessed the company's leadership strength and workplace practices. This comprehensive review not only offers valuable insights into Max Life from the employee perspective but also underscores the organization's commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace.

Shailesh Singh, Senior Director & Chief People Officer, Max Life, said "Max Life is proud to be recognized by GPTW® across key categories that highlight our firm focus on fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture. We're committed to creating an inclusive environment where every individualregardless of background, gender, or generation feels valued, empowered, and can thrive. Our belief in the power of diversity fuels our focus on driving innovation and strengthening our workforce."

Earlier this year, Max Life was also honored with the prestigious Laureate title, recognizing 10 consecutive years of being featured in "India's Best Companies to Work For" list, further demonstrating the company's long-standing commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture that enhances both business outcomes and employee well-being. Max Life has ranked 28th in the coveted '100 Best Companies to Work for in India' list and is placed amongst the Top 25 in 'India's Best Workplaces™ in BFSI', according to the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute's 2024 study. This year, the study evaluated over 1700 companies, with the top 100 receiving marquee recognition.

Max Life is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY 2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor