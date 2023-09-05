Max Protein's Game-Changing New Launch: Whey, Plant Protein, and Roti Mix Driving Towards Market Dominance

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: In a groundbreaking development poised to reshape the landscape of fitness and nutrition in India, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., the parent company behind Max Protein, proudly announces the launch of two revolutionary products - Max Protein Whey Protein and Max Protein Plant Protein.

Vijay Uttarwar, the CEO of Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., expressed his excitement, saying, "We are delighted to introduce Max Protein Whey Protein and Max Protein Plant Protein to our valued customers. These products signify a new era in the world of protein supplements, much like our iconic Protein Bars."

Max Protein Whey Protein: Elevate Your Protein Game

Max Protein Whey Protein debuts in two indulgent flavors - Irish Chocolate and Kulfi, crafted to tantalize your taste buds while delivering unmatched nutrition. Each serving packs a potent 24g of protein and 5.2g of Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) to support muscle recovery and growth. It boasts Zero Added Sugar, making it a guilt-free choice, and features DigeZyme for enhanced digestion, all while being Gluten-Free.

Vijay Uttarwar underscored the uniqueness of the product, stating, "Our Whey Protein is not merely about muscle-building; it's about delivering a delectable, wholesome experience without compromising on quality."

Max Protein Plant Protein: Nature's Finest in Every Sip

Max Protein Plant Protein propels your protein journey to the next level with four delectable flavors - Alphonso Mango, Swiss Chocolate, Creamy Vanilla, Jeera Masala. This plant-based protein powerhouse serves up 25g of protein per serving, complemented by Pepzyme Pro for rapid absorption and Probiotics for enhanced gut health. It is entirely Vegan and promotes muscle building, weight management, appetite control, all while containing No Added Sugar and No Added Preservatives.

"This is not just another plant protein; it's a holistic health solution," Mr. Uttarwar emphasized.

Max Protein Roti Mix: Transforming Tradition with Protein

Max Protein Roti Mix is designed for those who wish to enrich their traditional meals with the goodness of protein. Whether you're making chapati, puri, paratha, kulcha, dosa, idli, or chilla, this Protein Roti Mix provides protein to your daily traditional food. Every roti made with Roti Mix offers 6g of protein – equivalent to 1 egg or 1 glass of milk or 30g of Paneer. It seamlessly enhances texture, incorporates superfood ingredients, and boasts abundant whole grain goodness, enabling individuals to effortlessly combat protein deficiencies.

Vijay Uttarwar, reflecting on the innovation, said, "Max Protein Roti Mix bridges the gap between traditional meals and modern nutritional needs, allowing every Indian to enjoy protein-rich diets without altering their culinary preferences."

Naturell India Pvt. Ltd. - Pioneers in Protein

Naturell India Pvt. Ltd., the parent company behind Max Protein, has a rich legacy of pioneering protein-rich products in India. With a diverse range of offerings, including Protein Bars, Protein Cookies, Protein Chips, Peanut Butter, and Protein Granola, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd. has firmly established itself as the leading protein-focused company in the nation.

The introduction of Max Protein Whey Protein and Plant Protein is a natural extension of the company's commitment to providing consumers with high-quality protein solutions tailored to their diverse needs. Naturell India Pvt. Ltd.'s dedication to health and nutrition has earned it the trust of fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and health-conscious individuals across India.

Transforming India's Fitness Journey

Max Protein Whey Protein and Max Protein Plant Protein are poised to transform India's fitness journey. These protein powders offer not only exceptional taste but also unmatched nutritional value. Whether you are an avid gym-goer, a professional athlete, or someone seeking a healthier lifestyle, Max Protein's innovative products cater to your protein needs.

With Max Protein Whey Protein's 24g of pure protein, Zero Added Sugar, and gluten-free formulation, it becomes the ideal choice for those looking to build and maintain lean muscle mass. The inclusion of 5.2g of BCAAs ensures that your muscles receive the support they need for recovery and growth.

On the other hand, Max Protein Plant Protein is a testament to Naturell India Pvt. Ltd.'s commitment to sustainability and well-being. With 25g of plant-based protein per serving, it supports muscle development, weight management, and gut health. The incorporation of probiotics and Pepzyme Pro further enhances its appeal as a comprehensive health solution.

Moreover, Max Protein Roti Mix reimagines traditional Indian meals, infusing them with the goodness of protein. It offers a convenient and tasty way for individuals to overcome protein deficiencies without altering their dietary habits.

In conclusion, the launch of Max Protein Whey Protein, Max Protein Plant Protein, and Max Protein Roti Mix by Naturell India Pvt. Ltd. marks a significant milestone in the Indian fitness and nutrition landscape. These products are not just protein supplements; they are a testament to the company's dedication to improving the lives of individuals by providing them with accessible, delicious, and nutritious protein solutions.

As the makers of India's favorite protein bars, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd. continues to set new standards in the industry. The introduction of these innovative protein powders reaffirms their commitment to the health and well-being of their customers. Whether you are pursuing a fitness goal, seeking a balanced diet, or simply looking for tasty and nutritious options, Max Protein has something to offer.

The journey to better health and fitness begins here, with Max Protein. Experience the protein excellence that comes from the house of India's protein pioneers, Naturell India Pvt. Ltd.

