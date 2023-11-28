Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, Neurology Team Received Prestigious Stroke Accreditation by QAI, Marking it a First in North and West India

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 28: Max Super Speciality Hospital in Patparganj, New Delhi, has been conferred with Stroke Accreditation by the much coveted Quality Accreditation Institute (QAI). This is considered one of the highest standards of quality accreditation. And, thus making Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, the 1st in North and West India and 3rd hospital in India to achieve this recognition. This milestone underscores Max Hospital, Patparganj's (Delhi) dedication to augmenting neurological and stroke care standards.

In response to this achievement, Dr. Sanjay Saxena, Sr. Director & HOD, Neurology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj, said, "We are deeply honoured to have been awarded the Stroke Accreditation by QAI. We adapted to all the new requirements that are mandated by QAI, and developed a stroke committee for better outcomes. We are additionally tracking the various quality indicators that are mandated by QAI to streamline the process, we developed Performa that will capture the times of procedure like assessment time, door-to-CT/MRI time, door to needle time & door to Cath lab time in order to start necessary treatment as early as possible. Every month our hospital does stroke mock drills for better coordination, efficiency and effectiveness of the team. Further, we have incorporated one designated stroke helpline number for better results. Hence, our neurology and stroke centre is one of the best centres for all acute, chronic and challenging diseases of neurology."

Dr. Sanjeev Dua, Principal Director, Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj added, "The Advanced Stroke Center at Max Hospital, Patparganj, is led by experienced clinicians and equipped with state-of-the-art technology. It houses specialized Stroke/Neuro ICU and Neuro Surgical ICU units, managed 24/7 by skilled critical care doctors. Their commitment to excellence is evident through continuous system upgrades and QAI compliance. At Max Hospital, Patparganj, all types of epilepsy surgeries are performed, parkinson's disease patients are being managed. Apart from optimization of medical treatment, neuro-modulation treatment like deep brain stimulation, Botulinum toxin injection therapy for various movement disorders and spasticity, comprehensive treatment for various types of headaches, and advanced treatment for multiple sclerosis and neuroimmune disorders, patients are also being managed and treated."

In its pursuit of recognition as India's leading healthcare provider, deeply committed to upholding the highest standards of clinical excellence and patient well-being, Max Hospital sets a remarkable precedent in stroke care.

Max Healthcare Institute Limited (MHIL) is one of India's largest hospital chains (considering only income from healthcare services) in fiscal 2023. It is committed to the highest standards of medical and service excellence, patient care, scientific and medical education.

MHIL has a major concentration in North India consisting of a network of 17 healthcare facilities. Out of the total network, eight hospitals and four medical centres are located in Delhi and the NCR, and the others are located in the cities of Mumbai, Mohali, Bathinda, and Dehradun. The Max network includes all the hospitals and medical centres owned and operated by the Company and its subsidiaries, partner healthcare facilities, and managed healthcare facilities. These include state-of-the-art tertiary and quaternary care hospitals at Saket, Patparganj, Vaishali, Rajendra Place, and Shalimar Bagh in Delhi NCR and one each in Mumbai, Mohali, Bathinda, and Dehradun, secondary care hospital in Gurgaon and Day Care Centres at Noida, Lajpat Nagar and Panchsheel Park in Delhi NCR and one in Mohali, Punjab. The hospitals in Mohali and Bathinda are under PPP arrangement with the Government of Punjab.

In addition to its core hospital business, MHIL has two SBUs - Max@Home and Max Lab. Max@Home is a platform that provides health and wellness services at home and Max Lab offers diagnostic services to patients outside its network.

