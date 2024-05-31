MAXHUB developed Game-Changing E2 Series Interactive Flat Panels for Indian Classrooms, Revolutionizing Education Ecosystem of the Nation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 31: MAXHUB, a leader in interactive technology, developed its latest marvel, the E2 Series Interactive Flat Panels, set to redefine education not only in urban centers but also in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across India. Priced between 1.20 lakh to 3 lakh, these panels promise to transform classrooms nationwide, especially in areas where access to advanced educational tools has been limited.

Tailored for Indian schools, the E2 Series flaunts a stunning 4K display, ensuring crystal-clear visuals for every lesson. MAXHUB cares for students' eyes with flicker-free screens and anti-glare glass, making learning safe and comfortable.

Teachers will find the interactive whiteboard software easy-to-use, encouraging dynamic lessons. With up to 40 touch points and quick response times, student engagement is enhanced. MAXHUB understands the critical role teachers play in maximizing the potential of its interactive technology. MAXHUB is actively involved in training educators to leverage these tools effectively. Through comprehensive training programs, teachers are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to integrate the E2 Series Interactive Flat Panels seamlessly into their teaching practices. By empowering teachers with the necessary training and support, MAXHUB ensures that the transformative potential of its technology is fully realized in classrooms across India, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

The E2 Series offers flexibility with various sizes and handy features like wireless screen sharing and USB Type-C ports. MAXHUB's software, including MAXHUB EDU OS and MAXHUB Class, streamlines teaching, backed by training and support.

Pankaj Jha, Country Head & Director of Sales at MAXHUB, shares his excitement, expressing, "The E2 Series marks a monumental leap in our dedication to empowering Indian educators with cutting-edge tools. As classrooms evolve, so must our approach to education. With the E2 Series, we aim to ignite curiosity, foster collaboration, and ultimately, revolutionize the learning experience for students nationwide. We are not just selling panels; we are enabling dreams, one classroom at a time."

MAXHUB is committed to enhancing education with innovation. Join us in revolutionizing classrooms across India, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with the incredible E2 Series Interactive Flat Panels

About MAXHUB:

MAXHUB is a global leader in interactive technology solutions, dedicated to transforming the way people collaborate, communicate, and learn.

