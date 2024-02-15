Maximus Delivers Stellar Results: EBITDA Surges 80 per cent in Q3 FY24

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 15: Maximus International Limited, headquartered in Vadodara, celebrates outstanding achievements for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2023. Maximus surpassed its EBITDA targets which helped to double its PAT in Q3 FY 24 as compared to immediately preceding quarter.

Demonstrating remarkable resilience, Maximus has elevated its EBITDA margins this quarter compared to the previous one, alongside maintaining consistent growth in its top line. Notably, the company has achieved a substantial 80% increase in EBITDA compared to QE Sep'23, totaling an impressive INR 3.79 crore, underscoring its steadfast progress.

This significant surge in EBITDA directly translates to a robust rise in the company’s PAT, doubling compared to QE Sep'23, reaching an impressive INR 2.59 crore for QE Dec'23, surpassing the achievements of QE Dec'22. Additionally, Maximus has experienced a notable increase in EPS, climbing from INR 0.10 to INR 0.20 per share, with a face value of INR 1. This exceptional growth underscores the company’s commitment and strategic acumen.

Bolstered by consistent and steady growth, the company’s total income has soared to an impressive INR 26.08 crore in the current quarter, contributing to a cumulative total income of INR 72.40 crore for the nine months ending Dec'23.

Maximus has maintained a stable growth trajectory throughout all three quarters of FY 24, demonstrating its ability to overcome challenges while remaining profitable since its inception. As a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty lubricants, with a robust presence in African and Middle Eastern markets, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and achieve even greater success.

Looking ahead, Maximus is primed to accelerate its growth, expand margins, and enhance profitability through a strategic focus on product diversification and exploring untapped markets. With a solid foundation and forward-thinking approach, Maximus anticipates continued success and a future brimming with exciting possibilities.

For further details on the company please refer the below mentioned link:

https://www.maximusinternational.in/document?file=1701762875_company-profile-of-mil-2023-05-12-2023.pdf

