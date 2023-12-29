Maxposure Limited Expands its Horizon with Acquisition of Leading Media Buying and Planning Agency

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 29: Maxposure Limited, a prominent entity in the new-age media and entertainment sector, specialising in the aviation market, proudly announces the successful acquisition of Bluebird Advertising Pvt. Ltd. (Bluebird Advertising), a leading media buying and planning agency. This strategic move serves to strengthen Maxposure Limited's standing as a pivotal player in the ever-evolving landscape of media and entertainment.

Known for its pioneering approach and specialisation in the aviation market, Maxposure Limited has consistently demonstrated leadership in the new-age media sphere. The acquisition of Bluebird Advertising aligns seamlessly with Maxposure's vision to enhance its capabilities and reinforce its position as a key player in the media and entertainment sector.

The four-decade-old Bluebird Advertising, which is a member of the prestigious Indian Newspaper Society since 1982, is recognised for its innovative campaigns and client-centric approach. It has worked with more than 100 clients, including The World Bank, Asian Development Bank, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, GOI, the US Embassy in India, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, The High Commission of the Republic of Maldives in India etc.

Bluebird Advertising brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Maxposure family. This strategic partnership is poised to create synergies that will not only benefit existing clients but also open up new avenues for growth and collaboration.

Said Prakash Johari, Chief Executive Officer of Maxposure Limited, "We are thrilled to welcome Bluebird Advertising into the Maxposure family. This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders. By combining our strengths, we are confident that Maxposure Limited will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in the media and entertainment industry."

Expressing his elation at the acquisition, Founder of Bluebird Advertising, Dalip Sachdeva, said, "We are excited to embark on this new chapter as part of Maxposure Limited. The acquisition by Maxposure Limited is a testament to the success and dedication of the entire Bluebird Advertising team. We believe that joining forces with Maxposure will not only enhance our capabilities but also open up exciting opportunities for collaboration and innovation."

Maxposure Limited has unveiled the new logo and website (www.bluebirdadvertising.in) of Bluebird Advertising, coinciding with the acquisition.

The integration of Bluebird Advertising into Maxposure Limited's portfolio is expected to bring about enhanced creativity, expanded service offerings, and increased market presence. Clients can look forward to a seamless transition as both teams work collaboratively to leverage their respective strengths and deliver unmatched solutions.

