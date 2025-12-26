Maxpro Announces India’s Largest Home Fitness Support & Service Network Advancing its 2026 expansion roadmap

New Delhi [India], December 25: Maxpro Fitness is among India's leading home fitness equipment brands, announcing the expansion of one of the country's most extensive home fitness support and service networks as part of its 2026 roadmap.

Supporting its 2026 roadmap as part of its growth-driven vision to deliver faster installation, improved service coverage, and uniform customer support across major metro cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, and Ahmedabad, along with Tier 1, Tier 2, Tier 3, and Tier 4 cities across India.

Nationwide Service Expansion

With its expanding service infrastructure, Maxpro Fitness is positioning itself as one of the most service-accessible fitness equipment brands in India.

As part of a comprehensive 2026 successful vision, Maxpro has expanded to:

650+ certified service partners across India are within reach.

A 24–48-hour average response time for installation and service.

Professionally trained technicians offering expert service for Maxpro home fitness equipment.

A digital customer support system enables easy ticketing and tracking.

While the strategic increase in home fitness, the company offers user-friendly service coverage and professional installation, meeting the demand while maintaining consistent quality standards.

Superior Customer Support System

Maxpro's upgraded service network offers different solutions starting from

Doorstep installation by certified technicians for the home gym equipment, including treadmills, exercise bikes, and other strength equipment.

Regular maintenance support and spare-part availability for all products.

Video-call installation assistance for remote regions.

PAN-India warranty support and reliable service.

Based on the company's mission of encouraging fitness accessibility nationwide by making the entire ownership experience smoother, from installation to maintenance, and after-sales service, the company aims to reduce the problems faced by users, such as a lack of support or inconsistent service quality.

Redefining Home Fitness Ecosystem

Accessing the growing customer service network, Maxpro is also supporting its user ecosystem by providing.

Personalised diet plans for customers tailored to their health benefits from a certified dietitian.

Integrated fitness tracking through the FitShow App, connecting smartphones to the equipment for easy access.

Video-based workout guidance through pre-set programs customised for users for cardio training, stamina building, and weight loss, all in one solution from Maxpro equipment.

Real-time tracking of workout metrics to keep the workout progress on track.

The company states that these innovative features, designed for user comfort and smart training, help them to stay active, improve consistency every day, and achieve better fitness results at home.

Roadmap for 2026 and Beyond

Maxpro's mission for strategic priorities for the coming years includes:

Expanding the service network to 19,000+ pin codes across India

Introducing innovative diagnostics for treadmill performance

Enhancing commercial installation support and maximum service capabilities

Creating the biggest network for home exercise equipment by providing maintenance, servicing, and repairs to avoid major breakdowns in the equipment.

Company Statement

A Maxpro spokesperson said:

“Timely service and installation support are becoming crucial as home fitness continues to expand throughout India. Our enlarged network is intended to provide timely assistance for users in every region with quicker and easier access to our reliable service.”

Stronger Presence

The advanced service supports, including a seamless buying experience for all customers from motorised treadmills to strength-building Maxpro fitness products through:

www.maxprofitness.in

Major e-commerce platforms, including Amazon & Flipkart

About Maxpro Fitness

Maxpro Fitness is recognized as one of the best home fitness equipment brands offering innovative cardio treadmills, low-impact exercise bikes, strength machines, and connected fitness solutions. As the company expands across India, it prioritizes customer accessibility, reliable service, and product innovation.

