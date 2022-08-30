Maxx Marks Question Bank Supports CBE A New CBSE Exam Policy Aligns to NEP 2020

Maxx Marks Question Bank Supports CBE A New CBSE Exam Policy

August 30: Maxx Marks Question Bank is one of the leading products of the 40-years old giant publishing house, Vidya Prakashan Mandir Pvt Ltd (VPML), situated in Meerut, India. The series has been launched to facilitate the learning process with a 360-degree approach and to help students score the highest marks in CBSE board exams.

At VPML, every academic book passes the level of research, critical analysis, editing and designing to cater to the beneficiaries’ needs. Therefore, the Maxx Marks series has become one of the important handy study materials among students and educational institutions at the PAN India level.

Due to a lack of infrastructure and awareness, many students faced challenges in getting an accessible and affordable education during the pandemic. Thus, the CBSE released Circular No. ACAD-57/2022 in May 2022 while announcing the major shifts in the annual exam assessment scheme for the classes of 10th and 12th in 2022-2023.

i) CBSE has decided to call back the pre-COVID one board exam pattern ii) For classes 9th, 10th, 11th & 12th, exams will be based on Competency-Based Education (CBE) according to the NEP 2020 policy.

The National Education Policy (NEP 2020) is based on five pillars, i.e., accessibility, affordability, equity, quality, and accountability. The scheme is intended to implement Competency-Based Education (CBE) rather than rote learning to meet the upcoming challenges.

New CBSE Examination Pattern

9th & 10th: Competency Based Questions would be a minimum of 40% in the form of Multiple Choice Questions, Case based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions or any other types. Objective Type Questions will be 20%, and the Remaining 40% belongs to short answer/long answer questions.

11th & 12th: Competency Based Questions would be a minimum of 30% in the form of Multiple Choice Questions, Case based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions or any other types. Objective Type Questions will be 20% and the Remaining 50% Short Answer/Long Answer Questions.

Maxx Marks Question Bank Design with new CBSE Exam Policy: Key Highlights

Open-ended Questions

It includes short-answer and long-answer type questions. The CBSE Marking Scheme and Detailed Answers are given to equip students with the overall concept/theory related to the question. It will also allow students to know the keywords that the examiner looks for in the answers. Plus, toppers’ answers are given so that the students know how to achieve a perfect score.

Objective Type Questions

You will find all the categories of 1 mark questions varying from MCQs to image-based to match the following to Assertion Reasoning, etc.; all have been incorporated in this edition of Vidya Prakashan’s Maxx Marks series. This section was designed in accordance with CBSE guidelines regarding the required change in the examination pattern.

Video Solutions

Video solutions to various questions in Chapter Assessment are a key to the art of solving questions of various typologies and understanding the answer thoroughly. The QR code allows students to access these video solutions that are prepared by a team of experienced authors.

Know More/ Know Why

The Related Theory and Explanation given for Objective Type Questions will allow the readers to get in-depth knowledge about the answers given for Objective Type Questions.

Case-based or Source-Based Questions

These new forms of questions have been the talk of the town. To equip students with the art of solving these questions, this edition of Vidya Maxx Marks has incorporated several of these. In fact, these case-based questions are so numerous that they can be used as a mini-question bank for case-based questions.

Concept Map & Topic-Wise Notes

Each chapter contains a concept map that gives an overview of all the important concepts in the chapter. Topic Wise Notes is a detailed description of important concepts.

Chapter Assessments

Once the student has gone through the chapter in detail, it is important that he/she do a self-analysis of his/her understanding of the chapter. Self-analysis is the most effective tool.

Practice Question Papers

These are designed by experienced educators who have tremendous subject-wise teaching experience and are well versed in the CBSE pattern. These practice papers are designed as per the latest exam pattern, thereby allowing the students to have a deep understanding of questions and various typologies that are likely to be asked in the Term-2 Board examination.

Benefits of Question Bank for 10th & 12th CBSE Board Exam Preparation:

Excellent Learning Strategy

While preparing for board exams, students are required to have a strong grip on exam patterns, previous papers, quizzes, and chapter understanding. Therefore, the question bank plays a crucial role in bridging the gap between school classes and exam readiness.

Create comprehensive learning

Comprehensive learning is a new rule of the CBSE board exam and completely eliminates rote learning. Thus, a question bank with updated content and the latest syllabus pattern helps a student build comprehensive learning about the topic to give precise answers.

Time Management and Practice

Practice makes a man perfect, but here time management is the key because of the limited exam duration. A question bank is a handy tool and helps students practise answers within a given time constraint.

Thus, the Maxx Marks question bank allows students to practise with time and prepare themselves for precise, accurate, and appropriate answers.

