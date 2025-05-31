Maya Devi University Shatters Placement Records in 2024, Solidifying Its Position as a Premier Placement-Focused Institution

VMPL

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31: Maya Devi University (MDU), a leading institution in Dehradun, has once again set a new benchmark in career opportunities, announcing its record-breaking placement results for 2024. The university achieved an impressive overall placement rate of 87.30%, reinforcing its reputation as a top choice for students seeking career-oriented education.

The 2024 placement drive witnessed a remarkable highest salary package of Rs43.6 lakh per annum, with the average package standing strong at Rs5.6 lakh per annum. Over 550 companies participated in the recruitment process, offering lucrative opportunities across diverse sectors including IT, finance, hospitality, banking, and engineering. Top recruiters included industry giants such as Amazon, HCL, Cognizant, Axis Bank, Taj Ajmer, Hilton, CISCO, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

MDU's success is largely attributed to its proactive and dedicated placement cell. The cell meticulously prepares students for the competitive job market through regular career counseling sessions, resume-building workshops, and mock interviews. Furthermore, the university consistently hosts job fairs, industry interaction programs, and alumni mentorship initiatives, providing invaluable exposure to real-world career expectations. This strong emphasis on industry collaboration has resulted in consistent growth in placement numbers and package offerings year after year.

The university's curriculum integrates robust skill development programs, bridging the gap between academia and industry. Specialized training in communication skills, technical proficiency, and corporate etiquette ensures that MDU graduates are equipped with the competencies highly sought after in today's competitive job market. Strategic tie-ups with leading companies facilitate internships, live projects, and industry visits, giving students hands-on experience even before they graduate. This practical approach makes MDU graduates highly desirable to recruiters.

