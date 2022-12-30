Maya Sharan Singh, Director Lares Fintech, partnered with big Fund houses for 100 crores; aims to accelerate its growth

Maya Sharan Singh, the Founder of Lares Fintech, a global leader in private asset management, recently collaborated with large fund houses in order to hasten the growth of his business. Lares is a fintech company with its headquarters in Delhi. Apart from running algo trading worldwide, Lares Fintech also offers services such as Market making, Quant Trading, Liquidity, Prop Desk and Fund Management to just name a few.

Intending to bring a change in the investment market by using a combination of human intellect and Artificial intelligence, Maya Sharan began his entrepreneurial journey and established Lares Fintech, an Algo trading, and fund management company. As a director of the company, he played the most vital role towards the grand success of his company.

The company has built software that is extremely demanding and effective in a variety of market environments. The team of Lares Fintech consists of developers, market strategists, data analysts, fund managers, and more and they are heavily active in the markets for commodities, currencies, options, and equity futures. Additionally, it runs quant trading software, automated trading software, and automated trading companies.

Sharing his thoughts on the growth of the company, Maya Sharan said, "There was a time when no one knew much about automated trading and other high-risk and high-end trades. But now people are interested in them and they try to enhance the available services in their way. Started with a small capital, our company has now grown into a multi-million dollar fin-tech company that has a massive user base."

"Lares Fintech was the leading organization to deal in Fund management and prop-desk management services. We delivered positive investment results using clever strategies designed as per the market requirement. We at Lares Fintech are well aware that hedge funds' main purpose is to maximize investor returns and eliminate the risk involved in the process. It can only be tackled by regulating the risk and acting smartly as per the changing market conditions. Hence our company provides better opportunities to invest in hedge funds and earn optimum profits on investments." he further added.

The founder, Maya Sharan Singh, is an entrepreneur and a pioneer of Algo trading in India. He holds a postgraduate degree from IIM Nagpur in Finance and technology. By using his extensive industry experience and technology innovation awareness, Maya Sharan incredibly transformed Lares fintech from a small startup to a multi-million dollar business that is globally recognized. Following success in the field of algorithmic trading and market-making, the brand ventured into fund management, which also achieved the heights of success. As the director of Lares Fintech, he contributed significantly to the company's great success. In the years to come, he plans to revolutionize the Algo Trading technology.

For more information, please visit: https://laresfintech.com/

This story has been provided by SRV.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor