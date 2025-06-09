Mayfair Smart City Brings Affordable Luxury to South Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9:Mayfair Group proudly launches Mayfair Smart City, a landmark affordable housing project just 20 minutes southwest of Tollygunge. Designed for Kolkata's aspirational middle class, the township offers thoughtfully planned 2 & 3 BHK residences starting from ₹24 lakhs — combining affordability with modern urban living.

Positioned as a “city within a city,” Mayfair Smart City redefines what affordable living can be. With smart infrastructure, green landscapes, and lifestyle amenities, the project promises a future-ready home for those seeking quality, comfort, and community — without overstretching their budget.

A Vision of Affordable Excellence

Spread across acres of planned development, the township delivers more than just flats — it creates a thriving ecosystem. Mayfair Smart City offers:

• Affordable 2 & 3 BHK Apartments

• Smart Surveillance & 24/7 Security

• Community Shuttle Service

• Jogging Tracks, Water Features & Play Zones

• Green Parks & Open Spaces

• Rainwater Harvesting & Eco-Waste Management

• Energy-Efficient Infrastructure

Strategic Location with Seamless Connectivity

Located near the expanding Tollygunge belt, the project connects residents to the Blue and upcoming Purple Metro Lines, while ensuring daily convenience through proximity to schools, hospitals, offices, and markets.

“We're building where the city is growing,” says Shishir Kumar Gupta, Chairman of Mayfair Group. “Mayfair Smart City isn't just about affordability — it's about building lasting value and community.”

Built with Care, Backed by Trust

Mayfair Group is known for its zero-compromise policy on quality and transparency. Every aspect — from materials to after-sales service — is managed in-house with rigorous standards. The Group also contributes to social upliftment through its CSR wing, Mayfair Parameshwar Kalyan Trust, supporting education, health, and sustainability in local communities.

Affordability Meets Aspiration

Homes at Mayfair Smart City start below ₹30 lakhs, making them ideal for young families, first-time buyers, and retirees seeking a secure yet affordable address. Attractive home loan tie-ups and limited-period launch offers make ownership even more accessible.

India's First Sustainable Experience Centre Now Open

To help buyers visualize their dream, Mayfair has launched India's most sustainable real estate Experience Centre, spread across 2 acres — featuring:

• Natural water bodies

• Rainwater harvesting systems

• Energy-efficient lighting

• Green construction materials

• Open lawns & recreational zones

• A Greek-themed swimming pool — first in India!

“You're not just buying a home,” says Rahul Gupta, Director – Strategy & Marketing, “you're investing in a lifestyle built around your aspirations.”

Buyers, influencers, and channel partners are welcome to visit, interact with experts, and walk through the model apartment.

Channel Partner Launch & Full-Fledged Marketing Rollout

The project's launch has already seen a stellar response from top channel partners during a pre-launch event. Full marketing is now live, including:

• Meta Ads (Facebook & Instagram)

• Google My Business

• Listings on 99acres, MagicBricks, and Housing.com

• Outdoor hoardings in South Kolkata

• Influencer marketing and upcoming press coverage

Conclusion: A New Chapter in Urban Living

In a market where price, peace, and connectivity are key concerns, Mayfair Smart City offers a holistic solution. It's a bold step towards making luxury affordable and sustainability standard — for the middle-income dreamers of Kolkata.

Whether you're buying your first home or securing a smart investment, this is your chance to be part of South Kolkata's future — built by the Mayfair legacy.

Visit the Experience Centre Today

+91 98300 20018

info@mayfairgroup.in

www.mayfairgroup.in

