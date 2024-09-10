Mayuk IT Solutions Partners with NICC to Establish National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Mayuk IT Solutions Private Limited, a leading name in IT services and digital transformation, is proud to announce the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad in partnership with the National Information and Cybersecurity Council (NICC). This first-of-its-kind centre is set to play a pivotal role in fortifying India's cybersecurity infrastructure by fostering innovation, education, and cutting-edge solutions to counter growing cyber threats.

The National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence will serve as a strategic hub for cybersecurity education, research, and industry collaboration, providing individuals and organizations with the resources to strengthen their defences against cyberattacks. With Hyderabad emerging as a tech hub, this initiative will significantly boost the cybersecurity ecosystem in the region.

Key Features of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence:

1. World-Class Facilities: The centre will be equipped with advanced cybersecurity labs, a state-of-the-art operations centre for real-time threat analysis, and sophisticated simulation tools to prepare individuals for modern-day cybersecurity challenges.

2. Comprehensive Training Programs: The centre will offer a range of cybersecurity training and certification programs for students, IT professionals, and government officials. These programs will focus on areas such as network security, ethical hacking, threat intelligence, and more.

3. Innovative Research and Development: With a focus on tackling evolving cyber threats, the centre will spearhead research initiatives in fields like artificial intelligence-driven security, data encryption, and cloud security. Collaborative research projects with industry experts will push the boundaries of cybersecurity innovation.

4. Industry Collaboration: The centre aims to partner with global cybersecurity leaders, government agencies, and academic institutions to exchange knowledge and develop robust defense strategies for critical infrastructure.

5. Cyber Awareness and Outreach: In addition to technical training, the canter will launch awareness campaigns to educate the general public and businesses about the importance of cybersecurity best practices, data privacy, and online safety.

A Defining Moment for Mayuk IT Solutions

For Mayuk IT Solutions, the establishment of the National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is a defining moment that underscores its role as a driving force in the digital transformation and cybersecurity space. By partnering with NICC, Mayuk IT Solutions is not only strengthening Hyderabad's standing as a technology and cybersecurity hub but also reaffirming its commitment to national and international cybersecurity resilience.

Krishna Teja Pasam, Director of Mayuk IT Solutions, commented, "Cybersecurity is a non-negotiable priority in today's world. With the rise of sophisticated cyber threats, businesses and governments are increasingly relying on innovative security solutions to safeguard their digital assets. The National Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence is our response to this urgent need, and through our partnership with NICC, we are creating an ecosystem where professionals can develop cutting-edge skills, researchers can innovate, and industry leaders can collaborate to fortify our digital future. This initiative is not only a plus for Mayuk IT Solutions but for the entire nation's cybersecurity framework."

Aditya Ram, Manager, Alliances and Strategic Partnerships of NICC, added, "NICC is delighted to partner with Mayuk IT Solutions in this endeavour. Together, we aim to elevate the cybersecurity posture of the nation by empowering individuals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in building a more secure digital future for India."

This landmark initiative positions Mayuk IT Solutions as a key player in India's cybersecurity future and establishes Hyderabad as a critical hub for cybersecurity expertise, innovation, and talent development.

