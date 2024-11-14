Mayukh Dealtrade Q2 net profit rises 125 Percent to Rs. 61.77 lakh, income surges 248 Percent to Rs. 159.97 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India],November 13: Mumbai-based Mayukh Dealtrade Limited, a BSE listed firm (BSE: 539519) engaged in manufacturing of various kinds of burners, has announced robust financial results for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024.

For the second quarter of financial year 2024-25, Mayukh Dealtrade reported a net profit of Rs. 61.77 lakh, 125% higher than Rs. 27.47 lakh reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company's net sales/income from operation in Q2FY25 was Rs. 159.97 lakh, 248% higher than Rs. 45.94 lakh in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the first half of financial year 2024-25, Mayukh Dealtrade's net profit was Rs. 95.57 lakh, 168.6% higher than Rs. 35.37 lakh in the first six months of the previous year. Total income was Rs. 239.62 lakh, an increase of 129% over the income of Rs. 104.65 lakh reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Consolidated Financial Highlights (Rs. Lakh)

Q2 FY25 Q2 FY24 Y-O-Y H1FY24 FY23 Y-O-Y Net Sales 159.97 45.94 248% 239.62 104.65 60.57% Net Profit 61.77 27.47 125% 95.57 35.37 168.6%

Commenting on the performance of the company, Mr. Mit Brahmbhatt, Managing Director of Mayukh Dealtrade, said, “We are delighted with our performance in the second quarter of the financial year. The results are in line with our expansion and growth plans. The faith and confidence of our stakeholders has been critical to our success and we aim to continue to further strengthen our market position.”

Aided by growth in emerging markets, favourable government initiatives and technological advances, the global electrical equipment market is expected to touch $1,662 billion by 2025 and $2,248.2 billion in 2030. Political uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and volatile market prices are concerns, but the sector is well-poised to continue strong growth in the years to come. Innovations in electrical equipment and rising investments in energy-efficient infrastructure are expected to spur growth.

