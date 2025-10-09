MCPL Fortifies Financial Strength with Comprehensive Trade Credit Insurance Cover, Paving the Way for Accelerated Global Growth

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: The fast-growing ceramic brand strengthens its foundation for sustainable expansion with insured receivables, global partnerships and a 25-30% CAGR vision backed by financial discipline and design innovation.

Manoj Ceramic Limited (MCPL), One of India's fastest-growing Ceramic and Tile brands, has fortified its financial foundation by securing a comprehensive Trade Credit Insurance cover for all its domestic trade receivables, a move that highlights the Company's strong governance, financial discipline and commitment to sustainable expansion.

This milestone marks a new chapter in MCPL's growth journey, as it becomes one of the few ceramic players in India to insure its entire debtor base. The initiative not only strengthens MCPL's financial ecosystem but also enhances its credibility with Banks, Trade partners and institutional clients, enabling the Company to scale faster while maintaining risk-protected operations.

This added layer of security also provides the Company with greater flexibility in onboarding new customers, expanding dealer relationships and pursuing high-value institutional projects, paving the way for stronger revenue visibility and margin expansion in upcoming quarters.

By transforming receivables into asset-backed assurance, MCPL has bolstered liquidity stability and created a robust platform for continued growth across retail, B2B and export channels. The Company's Dubai Display Centre is already operational, while its subsidiaries in London and the U.S., along with strategic partnerships across Burundi, Angola, Sudan and Senegal, are fueling strong export-led expansion.

Mr. Dhruv Rakhasiya, Managing Director of Manoj Ceramic Limited, further stated "With financial resilience at our core and expansion as our constant, MCPL is poised to achieve 25-30% CAGR growth while continuing to redefine excellence in India's ceramic industry. Guided by innovation, governance and a growing global presence, we are building a future-ready brand that stands for trust, technology and transformation. truly embodying our vision of becoming a globally trusted ceramic solutions provider."

