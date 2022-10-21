MCT Cards & Technology accelerates Digital India Journey, delivers smart banking kiosks to leading private and public banks in India

MCT Cards & Technology Private Limited (MCT), a subsidiary of Manipal Technologies Limited, delivered smart banking kiosks to leading private and public sector banks in India under the recent '75 Digital Banking Units in 75 Districts' initiative launched by the government.

MCT is committed to accelerating the government's vision of making India a financially inclusive nation by working closely with banks to facilitate the digital banking units in the identified locations which will be the brick-and-mortar outlets for the banks.

MCT delivered high-quality smart banking kiosks including an Account Opening Kiosk, Instant Personalized Debit Card Issuance Kiosk, Passbook Printing Kiosk, Internet Banking Kiosk, and Tab Banking Kiosk. Banks will offer digital banking services to their customers using various self-service banking kiosks. Using these self-service kiosks customers can easily open a banking account, get a personalized debit card, print bank statements, and avail of other banking services instantly.

Self Service Kiosks installed at these DBUs help customers open a banking account and get a personalized Debit Card within 10 minutes and the total journey is paperless and tech-driven. Our solution connects with the back-end of banking systems in real-time to provide various banking services to customers instantly in 24*7 mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Kini, Chief Operating Officer, MCT Cards & Technology Private Limited, says, "We are proud to be a part of India's digital transformation journey by collaborating with leading banks to implement DBUs across the identified locations in the remotest part of the country. All kiosks provided are highly secured, safe, and convenient. They not only enable last-mile financial inclusion but also help banks reach a wider customer base in a more cost-effective manner. Our mission is to empower every Indian by offering easy access to financial services with digital technology."

MCT is the preferred partner for all the leading public and private sector banks in India and serves large global banks. MCT's constant endeavour is to understand the growing digital needs of banks and provide technology solutions that will offer a seamless digital banking experience to their customers.

MCT Cards & Technology Private Limited, a subsidiary Manipal Technologies Limited is the largest manufacturer of banking and smart cards in India. MCT is the preferred partner for all the leading public and private sector banks in India and serves large global banks.

The manufacturing and personalization facility is the largest in the country and is certified by Visa, MasterCard, RuPay, Diners, Smart Card Operating System for Transport Application (SCOSTA), and Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). MCT has been a key partner in rolling out large banking projects such as Jan Dhan Yojana/National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) and continues to push the envelope with its innovative card products for banking & fintech clients.

