McVitie's Launches New Campaign, Reinforcing Its Legacy as the Pioneer of Digestive Biscuits

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 22: pladis India, the makers of global biscuit brand - McVitie's has launched its latest campaign, "Shuru Kisne Kiya" in India. This campaign brings to the limelight the brand's legacy as the original maker of Digestive biscuits.

Drawing inspiration from rituals that make Indian culture iconic, this campaign perfectly captures the various everyday Indian rituals with a sense of affection, humour and authenticity. It leaves the viewers with a simple undeniable truth: there are many customs we follow whose origins we may never trace. This is unlike the fact that McVitie's introduced Digestives to the world, setting a global snacking standard. With a baking heritage spanning 186 years, McVitie's stands as a symbol of trust and tradition. This isn't just about years; it's about a legacy that has shaped biscuit culture globally.

"With "Shuru Kisne Kiya", we are honouring a legacy that has shaped the world's biscuit culture," said Ritesh Gauba, Country General Manager - India, pladis Global. "Indian consumers today are seeking authenticity and deeper connections with the brands they invite into their homes. This campaign allows us to reintroduce McVitie's heritage to a market that has always embraced our products and what makes it even more special is that McVitie's Digestives are proudly made in India, for India."

Further highlighting the significance of this moment, Pawan Jagnik, Head of Marketing - India, pladis Global, expressed, "Shuru Kisne Kiya" presents McVitie's in a way that aligns with the tastes, expectations and cultural sensibilities of India. Through this campaign, we're not just celebrating our heritage; we're sparking conversations about origins, authenticity, and the joy of traditions that bind us together."

You can view the ad here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GNJdHr52Um4

About pladis Global:

pladis Global is a British multinational confectionery and snack foods company with renowned brands like Ulker, Godiva Chocolatier, and McVitie's. It was formed in January 2016 as a subsidiary of Yildiz Holding, with its headquarters in London, England.

