M.D., Kedar Security Services Pvt. Ltd., Vikas Chandra Dwivedi; Honored For Contributions To India's Security Services

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 7: The Managing Director of Kedar Security Services has been honored with two nationally recognized awards, the Cluster Of Achievers Award 2024 and the Bharat Udyog Ratna Award 2024 for his dedication to the security services industry. As the M.D. of Kedar Security Services, a trusted name in the security services industry of India, Vikas expresses his immense joy for bagging the prestigious awards in Mumbai.

The Cluster of Achievers 18th Edition award ceremony held on 29 July 2024 in Mumbai, celebrates as well as recognizes exceptional personalities and their achievements across various fields. The Managing Director, Kedar Security Services, Vikas was presented the award by the actress Malaika Arora for providing quality protection services through Kedar Security Services, including armed and unarmed guarding, cash transportation, event security, and surveillance.

When asked about the country's security standards and community safety, the visionary Managing Director of Kedar Security Services said, "India lacks the proper advanced training facilities essential to handle diverse security challenges. Very few security training facilities in India follow a hands-on approach and invest in cutting-edge technology to mitigate potential security threats. Presently, India needs a pioneer in the security services industry like Kedar Security Services to foster a culture of integrity and professionalism and deliver exceptional security services."

Kedar Security Services is doing exceptionally well in elevating security standards and community safety, and Vikas Chandra Dwivedi's leadership style has also bagged him the Bharat Udyog Ratna Award 2024, presented by actress Shriya Saran.

The Bharat Udyog Ratna Award ceremony was held on 30 July 2024 in Mumbai and sponsored by ERP.BZ acknowledges the very best in business and honors the trailblazers and visionaries who are setting benchmarks. Vikas Chandra Dwivedi, the Managing Director of Kedar Security Services was presented the Bharat Udyog Ratna Award 2024 by actress Shriya Saran for his unwavering commitment to excellence in delivering state-of-the-art security solutions through Kedar Security Services as well as fostering a culture of integrity and professionalism in the security services industry of India.

Over the years, Kedar Security Services' commitment to excellence has stayed undeterred by the security challenges serving as roadblocks. The acclaimed security services provider has not only achieved well-deserved honors at the national level but also established Kedar Security Services as a reliable and pioneer company in the security services industry. The talented team of security professionals working for Kedar Security Services have extensively researched advanced security training and ensures that every personnel is equipped to overcome security threats as well as challenges confidently.

Aligned with industry security standards and curated with essential community safety needs in mind, Kedar Security Services' personnel's advanced technology-backed local initiatives and safety programs equip trainees with expertise to handle security threats of all kinds. The primary objective of developing and running such training programs is to provide the knowledge, motivation, and tools essential to help security personnel make India a safer place for the public to live.

