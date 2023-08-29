MD of Climax Overseas Parmeet Singh Sood felicitated at "ET Leadership Excellence Awards"

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 29: The Economic Times honored the achievements of leaders and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. In an event which was held at Hotel The Grand New Delhi on August 21, 2023, Parmeet Singh Sood, Managing Director of Climax Overseas Pvt. Ltd. was awarded the “Excellence in Manufacturing Of Automobile Parts” and felicitated by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh along with Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva.

Parmeet Singh Sood’s journey began in 1999 as a 21-year-old. Fresh from the University of Bradford, UK, with a degree in Business and Management Studies, Parmeet embraced the challenge of transformation and growth. He started his career at the grassroots selling door-to-door in the spare parts market of Kenya and then quickly went on to target large aftermarket customers in Europe within the first couple of years of his joining the business.

Parmeet Singh Sood envisaged a future where the company's mettle would be acknowledged by OEMs and took some bold decisions in that direction. His strategic implementation of quality systems earned CMX the distinction of being India's First Rubber Components manufacturer certified to ISO TS 16949 specification in 2002, while the rest of the industry was still working with the generic ISO 9001 or QS 9000 at best.

This bold stride laid the groundwork for the next phase of CMX's journey. In 2005, a state-of-the-art plant in IMT Manesar was established—a testament to Parmeet's resolute belief in the company's potential, a belief nurtured by his father's legacy. Pioneering technology underpinned all the plant's operations & processes, signalling CMX's readiness to serve as a partner to automotive giants.

Amidst these initiatives and investments lay significant risks that Sood daringly embraced, propelling the business onto a growth trajectory. These courageous steps, however, stood in stark contrast to his risk-averse father's reservations. Yet, with unwavering conviction, Parmeet's determination prevailed, earning his father's endorsement and transforming scepticism into support.

Leveraging these transformational strides and fuelled by Sood's adept sales and marketing acumen, the company surged ahead at a remarkable pace. Today, under his visionary stewardship spanning 25 years, the company has magnified 150-fold, a testament to his leadership's unwavering impact.

The company flourished under his dynamic leadership, evolving into a global name synonymous with excellence in Rubber Gaskets, Oil Seals, Truck and trailer Suspension Components, and Anti-Vibration Parts, preferred by industry giants like Daimler, Toyota, Honda, Tata Motors, and more. The financial year 2023 bore witness to an awe-inspiring 80% revenue surge, underscoring his tenacity and business acumen.

Today, reinvigorated and resolved, CMX charts a growth trajectory, aiming to reach Rs. 250 Crores revenue in the next 3 years.

Parmeet Singh Sood, leading CMX Group with diversified ventures in Automotive and railway Components, Trading, Merchant Exports, and Business Consulting. Within 25 years, he's magnified the family business 150 times, serving global OEMs. Managing 4 Plants, 5 International Offices, and 3 Warehouses, Parmeet now lives his mission of growing other SME’s through CMX Consulting, aiding in nation-building. Three times Speaker at National Achiever’s Conference, he's also a best-selling Author, a visionary dedicated to transformation.

