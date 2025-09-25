MecTURING Introduces R1, A Stair-climbing Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: MecTURING, India's pioneering Native AI robotics brand, has unveiled a breakthrough in home innovation with the R1 series the nation's first robotic vacuum cleaner that doesn't stop at floors. It climbs stairs.

Inspired by ISRO's Pragyan Rover, which successfully rolled across the Moon's south pole in August 2023, the R1 reflects India's spirit of exploration and expands the reach of home robotics beyond flat surfaces into dynamic mobility.

For years, robotic vacuums have been confined to ground-level cleaning, forcing families to invest in multiple devices for multi-floor homes. MecTURING is challenging that norm with the R1, proving that true mobility is not only possible but inevitable.

"Why should families be forced to buy one vacuum for every floor? That's not innovation - that's exploitation," said Aditya More, Founder & CEO, MecTURING. "At MecTURING, we don't follow global trends; we break them. Built in India for Indian homes, the R1 is designed to climb, adapt, and evolve - delivering both value and aspiration in one device."

The R1 combines intelligence with engineering excellence. With stair-climbing agility, a long-lasting 6400 mAh battery, precision Vibra Pro™ mopping, 25,000 Pa suction power with a 10-year motor warranty, and NavPro5 LiDAR with AIScope object detection, the R1 sets new benchmarks for performance and endurance all at a price point under ₹1 lakh.

Unlike global players who retrofit existing models with sensors, MecTURING's appliances are born intelligent, engineered from the ground up to learn from real usage, predict needs, and adapt continuously.

"A vacuum that climbs stairs is more than just a product - it is a statement," Aditya More added. "It shows that India no longer has to wait for Western companies to deliver second-tier innovations. We can lead, we will lead, and the R1 proves that India is ready to redefine global standards in robotics."

From multi-story homes to compact urban apartments, the R1 addresses the realities of Indian living while setting a new benchmark globally. Still in production, the R1 is the first step in MecTURING's roadmap of Native AI appliances designed to transform everyday living and position India at the forefront of the next robotics revolution.

This unveiling is more than a product reveal. It is a disruption, a provocation, and a declaration: there are no boundaries in home robotics only excuses.

About MecTURING

MecTURING is a Native AI robotics appliance brand based in India. With in-house R&D, design, and development, the company is creating a portfolio of products that don't just automate - they think, adapt, and elevate everyday living. MecTURING is committed to building intelligent, user-friendly appliances that reflect the aspirations of modern households.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor