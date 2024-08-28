Medanta Becomes the First Hospital in North India to Receive National Recognition as an Active Emerging Lung Transplant Centre

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 28: Medanta Gurugram has become the first hospital to receive the recognition of "Active Emerging Lung Transplant Centre in North India" from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO). Awarded to the Medanta Institute of Lung Transplantation, led by Dr Arvind Kumar, the prestigious title is a testament to the hospital's commitment to advancing specialised lung care and contributing to the broader goal of promoting organ donation and transplantation awareness in India.

Dr Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Lung Transplantation, Medanta Gurugram, said, "Lung transplantation represents the pinnacle of hope for those battling end-stage lung diseases, which have emerged as the third leading cause of mortality worldwide, including in India. At Medanta, we have relentlessly pursued excellence in establishing and advancing our lung transplant facility, aiming to deliver unparalleled outcomes for patients across North India. Our dedication has culminated in a remarkable achievement: Since the programme's inception in November 2022, the Medanta Lung Transplantation Institute has successfully completed 15 lung transplant proceduresthe highest number of cases done by any lung transplantation centre within the first 18 months of operation. This exceptional feat, coupled with our sustained initiatives to promote organ donation awareness, has been instrumental in earning this prestigious recognition from the Government of India and NOTTO. Our success is further validated by Medanta's consistent performance and significant case volume, both of which were key factors in our evaluation. The comprehensive expertise of our multidisciplinary team, bolstered by unwavering support from our leadership, particularly Dr. Naresh Trehan, have been pivotal to our success. This recognition not only honours our past achievements, but also fuels our commitment to pushing the boundaries of lung care, offering renewed hope to patients, and setting new benchmarks in transplant medicine."

Lung transplantation stands as a critical, life-saving procedure for patients with end-stage lung diseases who have exhausted all other treatment options. For these individuals, a transplant often represents their last hope for survival without which patients' life expectancy is measured in months rather than years. Successful lung transplantation can significantly extend life expectancy and dramatically improve quality of life. According to the International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation, the median survival rate for lung transplant recipients is now 6.7 years, with many patients living 10 years or more post-transplant. Some recipients have even survived beyond 20 years with their transplanted lungs. This stark difference underscores the vital importance of lung transplantation in not only extending lifespan but also in restoring patients' ability to breathe freely, engage in daily activities, and enjoy a fuller life.

Speaking on the recognition, Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Global Health Limited (Medanta), said, "This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing medical science and improving patient outcomes. At Medanta, we have built an ecosystem that fosters innovation, pioneers cutting-edge treatments, and delivers exceptional results. Our lung transplant programme exemplifies this ethos. We have established rigorous protocols for medical training, and collaborated with some of the best institutions to drive public awareness to address the critical challenge of organ availability in North India. As we refine our processes and expand our capabilities, we remain focused on our core mission: resolving complex cases and improving patient outcomes through enhanced safety, standardized care, and tailored, cutting-edge therapies. Looking ahead, we envision Medanta leading the charge in making advanced lung care more accessible in India."

Speaking about the rise in lung transplants in India, Dr Kumar, said, "The rise in number of lung transplants in India can be attributed to factors such as greater awareness, improved access to advanced facilities, trained manpower, cutting-edge technology, and the development of specialized programmes across various hospitals."

Increased awareness among physicians, patients, and the broader healthcare ecosystem has also played a crucial role. "A decade ago, only a few cases were performed annually. But today, more than 100 cases are done each year, which is a remarkable increase. This speaks of our improved medical prowess and represents new hope for patients and their loved ones."

By fostering an environment that drives clinical excellence and promotes the use of the most cutting-edge technology, Medanta is poised to set new standards in organ transplantation. As the hospital continues to address the challenges of organ availability through awareness campaigns on donation and patient outcomes, its clinical contributions are set to offer renewed hope and life-saving solutions to those afflicted by end-stage lung diseases.

