MediaTek Envisions Roadmap to New Technologies

New Delhi [India], May 26: MediaTek, the world's leading fabless semiconductor company, powering more than 2 billion connected devices a year, hosted its 12th Chapter of Technology Diaries themed 'The Vision to Go Beyond with Brilliant Technologies' with a focus on latest technologies from MediaTek across Automotive, Satellite Communication and Space Tech. MediaTek reiterated its commitment towards expanding its footprint across Smartphone and Smart Device ecosystem in India.

MediaTek shared its latest portfolio of cutting-edge technologies and a line-up of 5G chipsets, including MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, 9000+, 8020, 7050, 7200, Kompanio 1200, MediaTek Dimensity Auto and MediaTek Genio 1200. MediaTek also showcased some of the latest collaborations across the portfolio with Motorola, Flipkart, HP, OnePlus, Lava, Xiaomi, Infinix, Oppo, Vivo, Tecno, Realme, iQOO and Samsung, among others.

"Brilliant technology is not just about creating new products and services, but also about creating meaningful experiences that enhance peoples' lives. At MediaTek, we focus on pushing the boundaries of what is possible and using innovation to solve complex problems. With brilliant technology, we believe in transforming the world around us with increased commitment towards working with global and Indian OEMs and expanding the R&D facilities in India. New-gen technologies like the Internet of Things, 5G, 6G, Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, and AR/VR are ushering in a new wave of innovations. Further, we are looking forward to unlocking innovation in newer verticals like automotive, satellite communication and connectivity," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

The event fostered insightful discussions on the next frontier for technology, while also displaying MediaTek's supremacy in arenas including smartphones, smart devices, automotive and smart vehicles, satellite communication, computing and connectivity.

The event saw insightful interactions around:

- Flagship and premium experiences - flagship experiences with MediaTek Dimensity 9200+, 9200, 9000+, 9000 system-on-chips (SoCs) and premium experiences across MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and 7000 series.

- Smart Devices - market leadership across digital TVs, smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, arm-based Chromebooks and other smart home products. MediaTek portfolio caters to a wide range of customers across smartphones, smart homes, automotive, IoT and home/enterprise connectivity segments. Recently launched MediaTek Genio 700 is designed for smart home, interactive retail, and industrial and commercial applications.

- Satellite Connectivity- reliable connectivity everywhere with two-way satellite communications on smartphones and other devices.

- MediaTek Automotive Platform- MediaTek Dimensity Auto drives the future of intelligent, always-connected vehicles empowering smart vehicle technology innovation through delivering impressive computing power and wide-ranging technologies.

- Wi-Fi 7 - MediaTek comprehensive Wi-Fi portfolio caters to broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics products, and gaming. The first company to showcase live demos of MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 Filogic portfolio's true potential to key customers and industry partners.

The event witnessed robust participation from industry leaders and opened the stage to insightful interactions through a Fireside Chat session on "Joining the League of Extraordinary with Brilliant Technology", moderated by Anuj Sidharth, MediaTek and included expert panellists from Shivam, Motorola and Prabhu Ram, CMR.

According to Shivam Ranjan, Head of Marketing at Motorola - Asia Pacific, "I was delighted to be a part of the MediaTek Technology Diaries event and interact with eminent leaders from the industry on market trends, technologies, and innovations. Meaningful consumer innovation has always been a part of Motorola's DNA. Having recently been recognized as India's best 5G smartphone brand, we have already taken a lead in enabling the best consumer experiences leveraging 5G technology in India. Plus, our devices have consistently evolved to support new technologies and consumer use-cases through industry leading hardware and software features. Our recently launched motorola edge 40, powered by the incredibly powerful and power efficient MediaTek Dimensity 8020 is testament to the two brands coming together to disrupt the marketplace with class leading features."

Prabhu Ram, Head- Industry Intelligence Group, Cybermedia Research (CMR) said, "According to our research at CyberMedia Research (CMR), India's connected consumers are increasingly aware of the significance of chipsets for enhanced device performance. As they delve further into content creation, consumption, gaming, and more, their expectations for smartphones and new form factors, such as foldables, are soaring. Various players across the smartphone value chain, including chipset manufacturers, are actively engaged in continuous R&D to meet consumer aspirations for cutting-edge, innovative and yet, accessible smartphone experiences."

This was followed by the panel discussion on "The Vision to Go Beyond with Incredible Technologies", moderated by Rajiv Makhni, and panellists included Anku Jain, MediaTek, Atul Handa, Flipkart, Faisal Kawoosa, TechArc, Anshika Jain, Counterpoint, Sumit Singh, Lava. The panellists offered impactful and innovative views on the post-5G ecosystem in India, the pathways for faster adoption, factors influencing consumer decisions, the potential inherent in satellite communications, and upcoming technologies expected in both hearables and wearables segment among others, while also throwing light on recent consumer and technology trends.

Atul Handa, Business Head - TV, Flipkart said, "Flipkart is poised to partner with Indian consumers in their upgrade journey. The latest launch of Motorola Envision X Google TV range is a remarkable fusion of QLED display, superior technology and the powerful MediaTek Quad core processor, which stands as a testament to this commitment. By offering the latest innovations at an affordable price point, we aim to democratize the television industry in India, while providing an immersive and personalized audiovisual experience."

"We have a long-standing association with MediaTek and are happy to participate in the latest edition of MediaTek Diaries which brings various stakeholders from the tech space under one roof. We are even more thrilled with the response that our latest smartphone Lava Agni 2 powered by India's first Dimensity 7050 has garnered, and we are committed to increase its production. Taking forward our partnership, our endeavor is continue providing hi-tech devices at affordable prices to Indian consumers," said Sumit Singh, Head - Product, Lava International.

Speaking at the event, Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Technology Analyst at Techarc said, "Communication, collaboration, and co-creation are three important tasks that the smart devices ecosystem need to do with respective sectors like healthcare, auto, smart homes, etc. We need to first know each other's space, share data and information, and then jointly modify or create new devices. This is where I see a larger role of someone like MediaTek to drive it and create this collaborative inter-sectoral ecosystem. In fact, MediaTek Technology Diaries is the right platform to set this inter sectoral collaboration into action."

Anshika Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research said, "Smart TV contribution to overall shipments reached its highest ever of 90% during the year and it is expected to go up further due to more launches in the sub-INR 20,000 price range and non-smart-TV-to-smart-TV migration."

The MediaTek Technology Diaries is an interactive, informative series aimed at demystifying the newest technologies transforming our daily lives. The series is in tune with MediaTek's philosophy of making great technology available to help consumers connect seamlessly with the things that shape our daily lives by enhancing, enriching, and making us smarter and healthier.

For more information, please visit: i.mediatek.com/technology-diaries, i.mediatek.com/mediatek-5g.

