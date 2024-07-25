MediaTek ties up with Jio Platforms for 4G Smart Android Cluster and Module for 2-wheeler Industry

New Delhi [India] July 25 : India will soon have a "Made in India" smart digital cluster and smart module for the 2-wheeler Industry. Semiconductor company MediaTek has tied up with Jio Platforms to revolutionize the electric vehicle landscape.

The collaboration will provide seamless digital experiences to 2-wheeler users says Kiran Thomas, President and CEO, Jio Platforms.

"This collaboration firms up our commitment towards India-led global innovation and enhancing customer experiences in IoT technology, integrating MediaTek's advanced chipset with our cutting-edge digital solutions to set new benchmarks offering seamless performance and unparalleled customer experience tailored for the future of mobility."

The tie-up will give Android-based smart digital cluster solutions in India and the global market.

Smart Digital Cluster & Operating System will change the landscape of 2-wheeler electric vehicles, with real-time data analytics, customizable interfaces, voice recognition for effortless control, and seamless integration with Vehicle controllers. IoT-enabled charging infrastructure and Smart Battery Management System will optimize EVs efficiency.

Through this, two-wheeler customers will now have access to "Jio Automotive App Suite" which includes services like Jio Voice Assistant, JioSaavn, JioPages, JioXploR and various other unique new age services.

Smart Digital Clusters have now become an integral part of vehicle experiences and draw converges from stationary to mobility use cases. The collaboration is aimed at providing digital experiences to the 2-wheeler users

"Our collaboration with Jio Things on the 2-wheeler Smart Digital Cluster powered by MediaTek strengthens our commitment to innovation in both the IoT and automotive sectors. This cluster aligns with our vision for the future of 2-wheeler smart dashboards. By providing OEMs with a competitive edge in the fast-growing 2-wheeler EV market, this solution offers early access to MediaTek's latest technologies and key software features at the OS level." said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group, MediaTek.

The Indian electric 2-wheeler market is growing at a CAGR of 50 percent annually in India, the tie-up expects big demands of 4G smart Android clusters and smart modules.

