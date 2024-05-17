Medical Insurance for Senior Citizens: A Guide to Choose the Right One

ATK

New Delhi [India], May 17: It is a well-known fact that elderly people tend to be more prone to diseases and injuries. It is largely because with age their immunity starts to deteriorate. That is why they require special care and constant medical attention.

However, with the growing rate of medical inflation, having access to quality treatment has become expensive and quite difficult to afford. These are the situations where medical insurance comes into play. It is a wise step towards ensuring the good health of the elderly members of your family, avoiding any financial burden.

Scroll down to learn more in detail on how you can opt for the right medical plan.

How to Select a Suitable Health Insurance Plan for Senior Citizens?

Go through the following points to know the significant factors you must consider to purchase the right health insurance for senior citizens:

* Access Your Requirements

The key to selecting the right medical insurance policy is to evaluate the health requirements of the elderly members of your family. You need to consider their existing medical condition along with their medical history and potential medical attention in the future. Once you ensure their medical needs, you can assess the coverage you require in the policy.

* Evaluate the Coverage Provided

Once you are aware of the medical needs of the senior citizens in your family, you need to research and compare the range of coverage provided by varied health insurance providers. You must aim for plans that can provide you with comprehensive coverage, including in-patient hospitalisation, critical illnesses, pre and post-hospitalisation expenses, daycare procedures, etc.

* Annual Medical Health Check Up

It is always ideal to go for the health insurance policies that offer coverage for annual medical health checkups. Since aged individuals are more prone towards diseases and falling ill, they need to have access to regular health checkups to ensure their good health or detect any disease beforehand to be able to cure them on time.

* Renewability Flexibility

You must look for health insurance for senior citizens that offers you the flexibility to renew it according to your changing circumstances. This includes increasing the coverage or opting for riders, etc. Any medical insurance plan that does not allow you to renew it after 60 years of age of the insurance holder, would not be the right choice to go for.

* Check the Waiting Period

Once you opt for a health insurance plan for senior citizens, you need to wait for a certain period of time to avail the coverage provided. Since elderly people tend to be in constant need of medical attention, you should aim for the ones that come with a minimum waiting period, while also covering pre-existing diseases.

* Domiciliary Hospitalisation Facility

When you have senior citizens in your family, you may encounter serious medical emergencies where their health does not permit them to be taken to a hospital. During scenarios like these, medical insurance plans that come with a domiciliary hospitalisation facility would cover the expense of home treatments as guided by a qualified doctor.

* Network of Hospitals

Health insurance providers tend to have tie-ups with a wide range of hospitals, where their policyholders can opt for cashless claims. The medical expenses will later be settled directly with the insurance company. Hence, you must ensure the insurance provider you are opting for offers a wide network of hospitals.

* Claim Settlement Ratio

The claim settlement ratio of a health insurance provider reflects their reliability and effectiveness in settling the claims of their policyholders. The higher the claim settlement ratio the better. Hence, before investing in a healthcare policy, you must go through their official website to check their reliability thoroughly.

What is Not Covered in a Senior Citizen Health Insurance Plan?

Before you opt for a health insurance plan, you must inquire about the terms and conditions of the policy to know what is not covered in it, which may differ among varied insurance providers. Some of the general things that are not covered include the following:

- Self-inflicted injuries.

- Cosmetic surgery.

- Expenses for treatment arising from alcohol or drug abuse.

- Non-allopathic treatment expenses.

- Costs for treatment for AIDS.

- Expenses for dental treatment or spectacles, unless caused due to accidents.

- Expenses for any injuries caused due to any act of civil war.

- Expenses for medical treatments within the first 30 days of buying the insurance policy.

The Bottom Line

Overall, in case you are a senior citizen who is still earning, or if you have senior citizens in your family, you must opt for a suitable medical insurance plan for them to ensure safety in the future. It is not only beneficial in terms of helping you with financial assistance during emergencies, but also provides you with a sense of contentment and peace.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor