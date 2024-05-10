Medicare Hygiene forays into cosmetics segment with eco-friendly wet wipes

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 10: Medicare Hygiene Limited, a reputed name engaged in the manufacturing and exporting of medical bandages, surgical non-woven disposable products, and more, has forayed into the cosmetics segment with the launch of Earthika Eco-friendly Wet Wipes.

While beginning with wet wipes, the company plans to launch several more products in the cosmetics segment in the coming months.

Speaking about the new business foray, Mr. Jitendra Sachhade, Managing Director of Medicare Hygiene, said, “As a leading manufacturer of medical bandage, gauze square pad, surgical dressing material, and other similar products, a foray into the cosmetics industry is a natural extension for us. We are also excited with the launch of Earthika Wet Wipes as part of our commitment to offering the best-in-class products with unmatched user experience.”

Earthika Wet Wipes are crafted using ethically sourced and eco-friendly materials with a commitment to delivering instant freshness and confidence to users. With Earthika Wet Wipes, Medicare Hygiene is confident of changing consumer behaviour by replacing the conventional methods of getting fresh or clean by use of water, soap, handkerchief and dry tissue.

Mr. Sachhade further said, “Our product is not mass manufactured but created after a professional and exhaustive market survey cutting across cities, age, gender and skin types. We are sure consumers will find Earthika Wet Wipes a handy accessory to instant freshness that can easily be carried in one's pocket, bag or purse.”

Earthika Wet Wipes are made from 99% pure water, soft and thick fabric, using unique formulations, and have a mild and refreshing fragrance of genuine Eau-de-Cologne. They are dermatologically tested, biodegradable and pH-balanced. The wet wipes are designed for a broad range of users and provide a gentle and refreshing experience for people of all ages.

Earthika Wet Wipes has been launched in Ahmedabad and will be followed by all cities in Gujarat in the next 90-120 days. Medicare Hygiene will also have a nationwide presence spanning tier 1, 2, 3 and 4 cities shortly. With a wide and robust distribution network, it will cover general trade, modern trade, retail pharmacies, e-commerce platforms, and other retail outlets. The product will also be available on the company's website and online stores like Nykaa, Myntra, Smytten, etc. Debuting in the signature Eau-de-Cologne fragrance, the wet wipes will be available in attractive packs of 25, 10, and single wipes.

About Medicare Hygiene Ltd: Founded in 1994, Medicare Hygiene Ltd. is an Ahmedabad-based leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of surgical dressing materials and wound care management products across India and 27 countries. With a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability, the company strives to enhance human lives and promote well-being on a global scale. Its mission is to provide cost-effective, high-quality wound care dressings for faster healing and comfort to patients worldwide. It stands as India's leading surgical dressing provider, with a customer base comprising the best hospitals and renowned doctors across India using its diverse portfolio of over 30 unique pre-& post-surgical dressings. Medicare Hygiene products are ISO 14385 and CE (EU-MDR) certified.

