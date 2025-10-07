MediSim VR and Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS) Launch Uttarakhand's First Center of Excellence in AI and VR-based Medical Simulation

NewsVoir

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7: MediSim VR has launched Uttarakhand's first Center of Excellence in AI and VR-based Medical Simulation at HIMS. This pioneering initiative reflects India's progressive approach to integrating immersive technologies into healthcare education and directly supports the transformational vision outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The launch took place during the 10th edition of SIMULUS, the annual flagship simulation event hosted by the Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), Dehradun, which was held from October 4-7 in collaboration with AIIMS Rishikesh. The event brings together global leaders, educators, and innovators in healthcare simulation and serves as a dynamic platform for advancing dialogue, innovation, and collaboration in medical education.

The Center was inaugurated by Dr. Vinod K. Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, who has also previously chaired many government counseling bodies, experienced a live demonstration, appreciated the initiative, and encouraged the wider adoption of AI and VR in healthcare education.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Virtual Reality (VR) are transforming medical training by creating immersive, risk-free, and experiential learning environments. These technologies empower students to build practical clinical skills and decision-making capabilities while complementing their theoretical knowledge. The Center of Excellence will be accessible not only to HIMS students but also to external medical learners and professionals across Uttarakhand, amplifying its reach and impact on capacity building.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Deorari, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Swami Rama Himalayan University, said, "The launch of an AI- and VR-based Center of Excellence in medical simulation at Himalayan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dehradun, marks a significant advancement in medical education. Our students and external learners will benefit from realistic, safe, and highly interactive learning environments that build competence, critical thinking, and innovationpreparing them to excel in global healthcare systems. This initiative will also be highly beneficial for medical, nursing, and allied healthcare professionals, enhancing their training and professional development."

Sabarish Chandrasekaran, Co-Founder & CEO, MediSim VR, said, "We are delighted to launch Uttarakhand's first Center of Excellence in AI and VR Medical Simulation at HIMS Dehradunone of India's most respected medical institutions. This lab bridges the gap between traditional medical training and next-generation experiential learning. At MediSim VR, we believe such initiatives will empower future healthcare professionals with advanced skills, confidence, and global exposure."

Through this partnership, MediSim VR and HIMS are redefining the future of healthcare education by combining innovation with accessibility. As India accelerates toward global leadership in medical sciences, this collaboration sets a precedent for how AI- and VR-driven learning ecosystems can shape the next generation of medical professionals.

